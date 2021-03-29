Kanika Kapoor's '2 Seater Car': Another Song With Fancy Car + Flashy Outfits Formula?

Kanika Kapoor has recently released a new song - 2 Seater Car. The song is as catchy as Dhinchak Pooja's lyrics and Chittiyaan Kalaaiyan's tune. Read on to know if this catchy track is worth listening to.

Kanika Kapoor's 2 Seater Car song review

The song is yet another blend of expensive cars, flashy outfits and the female lead asking for a ride in one of the said expensive cars. It's a formula that has been overused by songs by now. Visually, the song is all about bright colours, although it has not been overdone like in Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's Tera Suit or Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's Shona Shona.

It's 2:45 minutes of the rapper singing his love for his car, while Kanika asks for a ride. With lyrics like Neck meri khali de layi, Lai do ji haar nu; Nai jaana paidal lai do, 2 seater car nu, it again becomes one of those songs that puts you in a dilemma while wanting to groove to it. Like Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, it's another Kanika Kapoor song that you'll end up dancing to.

Fan reactions to Kanika Kapoor's 2 Seater Car song

This latest addition to their playlist of Kanika Kapoor's songs, seems to have made a lot of fans happy. While quite a few were excited about Kanika Kapoor's comeback, some didn't feel it matched up to her popular number Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan. Fans loved her for the video as well as her vocals.

Overall verdict for Kanika Kapoor's '2 Seater Car'

Listen to this song only if you're either a fan of the singer, or if your playlist isn't complete without the likes of Chittiyan Kalaiyan and Lamberghini. Skip it if you're looking for songs with any meaning or a fresh take. This one does not have much to offer.

What else has Kanika Kapoor been up to?

While Kanika Kapoor's songs have been on hold for quite some time until 2 Seater Car, she did recently make news for her attendance and performance at Mirchi Music Awards 2021. The Mirchi Music Awards 2021 saw her singing some of the best songs of the decade along side Antara Mitra and Anusha Mani. The awards aired on March 28, on Colors and is not yet available for streaming on Voot Select.

