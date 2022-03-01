Kanye West & Rumoured Girlfriend Chaney Jones Pose For Amazing Selfie In All-black Outfits

Kanye West has again garnered headlines for his rumoured relationship with Chaney Jones, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's look-alike. The duo fuelled relationship rumours with their multiple outings over the last few weeks, and now Chaney has shared the first selfie with the Donda rapper via social media. The 44-year-old could be seen posing with Jones in the gorgeous picture, with the duo looking stunning in all-black outfits. Sporting a pair of sunglasses in the picture, Chaney Jones dropped a black heart emoticon in the caption.

Kanye West poses for a selfie with rumoured girlfriend Chaney Jones

Taking to her Instagram handle recently, Chaney shared the first-ever selfie with Kanye, where she could be seen clad in a black tank top with matching shades. Kanye could be seen posing behind her in a black jacket. Take a look.

The selfie comes shortly after the duo was spotted shopping at Bal Harbour in Miami on Thursday. West has made numerous appearances with Jones since his breakup with actor Julia Fox, and Chaney even accompanied the rapper in the celebratory event post his Donda 2 concert in Miami. They also grabbed dinner at the celebrity favourite place Nobu.

His latest relationship also comes amid the legal drama with fashion mogul Kim Kardashian. The rapper recently filed a response to Kim's filing, where she stated that Kanye was spreading "misinformation" on social media. She also referred to his posts pertaining to their "private family matters and co-parenting". Responding to these allegations, Kanye quipped that Kim can't prove that he wrote those social media posts.

As per documents obtained by Page Six, Kardashian, in a recent court document mentioned, "I very much desire to be divorced". The statement further read, "Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media, which has created emotional distress.”

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 and the former couple shares daughters: North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2. Meanwhile, Kim is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson and the duo has been spotted with the Kardashian clan on multiple occasions.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @CHANEYJONESSSSS/ AP)