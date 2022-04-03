Kanye West And Trevor Noah Grammys Controversy Explained: What Went Wrong Between The Two?

Rapper Kanye West's appearance at Grammys 2022 has become a major topic of discussion after he was barred from performing at the musical award function. However, his latest feud with the Recording Academy is just the tip of the iceberg.

During one of his previous social media outbursts, the Donda 2 rapper had released a video of him urinating on his Grammy Award. Now, adding fuel to the fire, the rapper's connection with the Recording Academy has turned shakier after he hurled a racist slur at Trevor Noah via Instagram.

What went wrong between the two? Continue reading to know about the ongoing Kanye West and Trevor Noah controversy in detail.

Why is Kanye West banned from performing at Grammys 2022?

Ahead of the event, Kanye West has been banned from performing at the Grammy Awards 2022 due to his "concerning online behaviour." The Donda 2 fame is up for five nominations this year, however, a representative of West has confirmed that he has been scrapped from the performing artist lineup. In one of the latest episodes of his show.

Trevor Noah spoke about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce. He mentioned how the rapper's 'harassment' of his ex-wife and her boyfriend Pete Davidson has become 'terrifying' to watch. In response to the same, Kanye took to Instagram to hurl a racial slur against Noah, which was condemned by many. His performance was thus pulled back by Grammy, moreover, even Instagram suspended the rapper's account for a day.

Will Kanye West attend Grammys 2022?

After his comment on Trevor Noah, West has continued to maintain a low profile. His appearance at Grammys 2022 is yet unknown. Clarity about the same will be obtained only when the rapper or his representatives issue an official statement on the matter.

Is Kanye West banned from attending Grammys 2022?

For those unaware, only the rapper's performance is barred from the event. Kanye West is officially invited to attend the award show. In a recent interaction with Variety, Jack Sussman, CBS' executive vice president of specials, music and live events, spoke about the disciplinary action taken against Kanye West. While doing so, he also mentioned how the organisers are planning to tackle his appearance at Grammys 2022. "It's live television. Anything can happen and usually does. We'll be ready," he said.

Did Trevor Noah urge Grammy to ban Kanye West's performance?

Famous comedian Trevor Noah is also hosting the Grammys this year. Hence, it was speculated that he had something to do with the rapper's performance getting scrapped from the event. However, Trevor Noah took to Twitter to debunk all the ongoing rumours. He tweeted, "I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye."

What did Trevor Noah say about Kanye West's divorce from Kim Kardashian?

While addressing Kanye West's public separation from estranged wife Kim Kardashian, Trevor Noah said, “I’ll be honest with you, what I see from this situation is a woman who wants to live her life without being harassed by an ex-boyfriend or an ex-husband or an ex-anything." He added how the rappers' opinions mean nothing to him, but he can see West lead on a 'dangerous path' of peril. Noah explained, "I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain. You have every right to fight for your family. But you have to know the difference between that and fighting your family. If you’re just joking about it all and I’m an idiot for caring, then so be it. But I’d rather be the idiot who spoke up."

