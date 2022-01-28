Kanye West Announces 'Donda 2' Album Release Date With Dramatic Poster; Details Inside

American award-winning rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has been in the headlines for the past few weeks amid his divorce and feud with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Seemingly, the rapper is going to lead the headline for a lot more time, but now because of his much-awaited album Donda 2.

The album is the sequel to the rapper's chartbuster album Donda, which he released last year. The wrapper recently unveiled the album's release date with a dramatic poster.

Kanye West Donda 2 release date

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kanye West announced the release date of his upcoming and much-anticipated album Donda 2. He shared a graphic of his Chicago childhood home on fire to announce the album's release date. Sharing the dramatic graphic, the rapper announced the album will be released on February 22, 2022. The poster had "2 22 22" written in bold. Announcing the same, the actor also mentioned the album is executive produced by Future. He wrote, "DONDA2 COMING 2 22 22 EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY FUTURE."

The rapper's fans are already excited for the album as they showered him with love in the comment section of his post. While one of them quipped, "gonna be on repeat," another one already titled the album "Album of the year." "I know people are about to lose their sh*t. They don’t even know what’s coming. Maaaaaan it’s about to a movie. LETS GOOO," another fan wrote.

Well, this is not the first time Kanye West has brought up his Chicago home, where he spent his childhood. Last year, during one of his Donda concerts, he got a replica of his home built in the centre of Soldier Field in Chicago. The concert also became a talk of the town as he brought out controversial musicians DaBaby and Marilyn Manson on the steps of his house.

More about Donda

Kanye West named his album Donda after his late mother. The rapper released the album in the month of August last year, which is now up for Grammys under several categories, including Album of the Year and Rap Album of the Year. The album's song Hurricane, featuring Lil Baby and Weeknd, is also up for the Best Melodic Rap Performance category.

Image: AP