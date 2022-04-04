Kanye West Bags 2 Grammys For 'Donda' Despite Being Prohibited From Performing At Event

As the winners of the Grammys 2022 were recently announced, it also included the name of the notable American rapper, Kanye West, who bagged two awards for his new album, Donda. The rapper received the honour despite being banned by the Recording Academy due to his controversial social media posts a while ago. The Donda singer bagged two Grammy Awards this year under the categories of Best Melodic Rap Performance for Hurricane alongside The Weeknd and Lil Baby while Best Rap Song for Jail with Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar and Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West featuring Jay-Z).

Kanye West's Grammy Awards count makes 24

As Kanye West bagged two Grammys this year under the categories of Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for his new album, Donda, he now has a count of 24 Grammy awards. According to the reports by The Blast, as the rapper indulged in a vicious series of social media posts a while ago, a representative for the artist confirmed to the outlet that he was barred from performing at the Grammy Awards 2022 due to his “concerning online behaviour.” This happened because of Kanye West's constant social media attacks on his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and the latter's partner, Pete Davidson.

While this news garnered massive attention from fans, even the Grammys host, Trevor Noah, reacted to the decision made by the Recording Academy by stating that they were supposed to 'counsel' Kanye and not 'cancel' him.

I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye. — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) March 20, 2022

Check out the list of all the tracks from Kanye West's popular album, Donda.

Donda Chant (Ft. Syleena Johnson) Jail (Ft. Francis and the Lights & JAY-Z) God Breathed (Ft. Vory) Off the Grid (Ft. Fivio Foreign & Playboi Carti) Hurricane (Ft. Lil Baby & The Weeknd) Praise God (Ft. Baby Keem & Travis Scott) Jonah (Ft. Lil Durk & Vory) Ok Ok (Ft. Fivio Foreign & Lil Yachty) Junya (Ft. Playboi Carti) Believe What I Say 24 (Ft. Vory) Remote Control (Ft. Young Thug) Moon (Ft. Don Toliver & Kid Cudi) Heaven and Hell Donda (Ft. Ariana Grande & Tony Williams) Keep My Spirit Alive (Ft. Conway the Machine, KayCyy & Westside Gunn) Jesus Lord (Ft. The LOX, Jay Electronica, & Swizz Beatz) New Again (Ft. Chris Brown) Tell The Vision (Ft. Pop Smoke) Lord I Need You Pure Souls (Ft. Roddy Ricch & Shenseea) Come to Life No Child Left Behind (Ft. Vory) Jail, Pt. 2 (Ft. Marilyn Manson and DaBaby) Ok Ok, Pt. 2 (Ft. Shenseea & Rooga) Junya, Pt. 2 (Ft. Playboi Carti & Ty Dolla Sign) Jesus Lord, Pt. 2

Grammy Awards 2022 winners list

Album of the Year

We Are - Jon Batiste

Record of the Year

Leave the Door Open - Silk Sonic

Song of the Year

Leave the Door Open - Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

