Kanye West Bags 2 Grammys For 'Donda' Despite Being Prohibited From Performing At Event

As the winners of the Grammys 2022 were recently announced, it also included the name of the notable American rapper, Kanye West, who bagged two awards for his new album, Donda. The rapper received the honour despite being banned by the Recording Academy due to his controversial social media posts a while ago. The Donda singer bagged two Grammy Awards this year under the categories of Best Melodic Rap Performance for Hurricane alongside The Weeknd and Lil Baby while Best Rap Song for Jail with Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar and Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West featuring Jay-Z).
As Kanye West bagged two Grammys this year under the categories of Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for his new album, Donda, he now has a count of 24 Grammy awards. According to the reports by The Blast, as the rapper indulged in a vicious series of social media posts a while ago, a representative for the artist confirmed to the outlet that he was barred from performing at the Grammy Awards 2022 due to his “concerning online behaviour.” This happened because of Kanye West's constant social media attacks on his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and the latter's partner, Pete Davidson.
While this news garnered massive attention from fans, even the Grammys host, Trevor Noah, reacted to the decision made by the Recording Academy by stating that they were supposed to 'counsel' Kanye and not 'cancel' him.
I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye.— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) March 20, 2022
Check out the list of all the tracks from Kanye West's popular album, Donda.
