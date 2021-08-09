Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian 'still In Love' With Him Through New Song 'Donda'

Kanye West has once again decided to include his relationship with Kim Kardashian in his music. Kanye West's Donda is slated to release soon, and at his second listening party, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, for the upcoming album, the rapper unveiled a new song. Read on to find out what Kanye has to say sing about his relationship with Kim.

Kanye West's 'Donda' features new song about his relationship with Kim K

Kanye West's latest listening event on August 5, saw Kim Kardashian once more in attendance. The reality tv star showed up with her and Kanye's kids, presumably to show her support for her ex-husband. However, Kanye's latest song which was unveiled at the event, seemingly titled Lord I Need You, alleges that Kim's support for him might just be her love for him, in disguise.

At point in the song, Kanye raps:

Time and space is a luxury / But you came here to show that you're still in love with me

The lyrics sparked many speculations on the implication that Kim still loves Kanye West. West also appears to be making real-time changes to his songs, since one of the songs which he previewed at the first listening event was presented with updated lyrics at the second. West's song, Love Unconditionally, which was recently updated, also allegedly talks about Kim Kardashian.

The song first begins with the voice of the rapper's late mother Donda West, who died in 2007 at the age of 58. Donda can be heard offering words of advice about love and marriage, in the song. She can be heard saying, "Two lessons that he passed along to his children. The first is that no matter what, you never abandon your family. The second was that no matter what, you love unconditionally."

At the first listening event, West rapped "I'm losing my family," while performing the aforementioned song. However, according to the US news agency, the artist presented slightly different lyrics at the second. West raps, in the new lyrics, "I'm losing all my family / Darling, come back to me."

Donda new release date

Kanye West's forthcoming album, Donda, was initially set to be released on July 24, 2020, but was later delayed indefinitely. According to several reports, the album was slated to release on Friday, August 6, however still remained under wraps much to the dismay of the rapper's fans. As reported by Complex, iTunes is now showing something else for the Donda new release date.

The music store, iTunes, now states, "Expected August 15, 2021." However, no other official release date for Donda has been announced.

