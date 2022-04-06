Kanye West Drops Out Of Coachella Music Festival; The Weeknd To Replace Him?

Rapper Kanye West was barred from performing at the Grammy Awards 2022 due to his "concerning online behaviour". Ever since then, the Donda 2 fame has maintained a low profile on social media. Now, reports suggest that Kanye West has also pulled out from performing at the Coachella Music Festival just 11 days before the commencement of the prestigious annual event.

Kanye West pulls out from performing at Coachella

As suggested by Page Six, Astroworld rapper Travis Scott was supposed to join West on the stage, but now it seems that both of them won't show at the music festival. If the report is believed, the organizers plan to approach The Weeknd to replace Kanye West's performance. However, an official confirmation about the same is yet awaited.

A source told Page Six, that West has not been rehearsing for the event. "Kanye has definitely pulled out of Coachella. He hasn’t been rehearsing or putting on a production. Travis Scott was supposed to be joining him onstage. Now it would be virtually impossible for him to get it together. Look for The Weeknd to replace him".

The Donda 2 fame was supposed to play at the Empire Polo Ground, California on April 17 and April 24. However, after being barred from performing at the Grammy, West's social media activities have become extremely less. It is important to note that the rapper's representatives haven't issued an official statement on the matter.

Kanye West was nominated for five Grammy awards this year, however, a representative of West confirmed that he had been scrapped from the performing lineup after hurling a racial slur at comedian Trevor Noah via Instagram. This also got him suspended from the social media site for 24 hours. Even though Kanye did not attend the award function he ended up winning 2 Grammys this year.

Trevor Noah, who also hosted Grammys 2022, previously spoke about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce. He mentioned how the rapper's 'harassment' of his ex-wife and her boyfriend Pete Davidson was terrifying to watch. In response to the same, Kanye took to Instagram to hurl a racial slur against Noah, which was condemned by many. While his performance at the Grammy was pulled back, even Instagram suspended the rapper's account for a day.