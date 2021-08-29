Kanye West Finally Releases Tenth Studio Album 'Donda' After Prolonged Wait

Kanye West has finally dropped his much-awaited album Donda after a long wait. The album arrived after the end of the rapper’s third listening party, a Chicago event that featured his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's grand ending dressed as a bride and the controversial appearance of musicians Marilyn Manroe and DaBaby. The album was initially set to be released on July 24, 2020, as God's Country but was later delayed indefinitely. The tenth album was named after West's mother Donda West.

Kanye West's new album Donda out

Kanye West's tenth studio album Donda was released on Sunday after the album's third listening party on Thursday at Soldier Field in Chicago, titled Kanye West Presents The Donda Album Experience. The event was a subject of controversy as the event featured Marilyn Manson and DaBaby. Donda features 26 tracks featuring various artists like the Weeknd, Jay Electronica, The Lox, Young Thug, the late Pop Smoke, Pusha T, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, and Kid Cudi. West last year announced that he was working on an album titled God's Country, West later announced the title had been changed to Donda in honour of his late mother, Donda West.

The album arrives amidst some huge changes in the rapper’s private life. He officially filed to have his name legally changed to Ye. The name change petition came months after the news that he and Kim Kardashian West were heading towards divorce. Kardashian West appeared in the crowd to show her support for both Donda events in Atlanta with their children. At the Chicago event, she made a grand entry at the event dressed up as a bride in Balenciaga Haute Couture and the duo re-enacted their vows.

Also at the recent listening event, Jay-Z’s verses on Jail were replaced by new verses by DaBaby, however, the released version reinstates Jay-Z’s appearance and other popular, previously deleted ones by Kid Cudi and the Lox. Kanye's first listening event took place on July 22 in Atlanta, while the second listening party for the album took place on August 5 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

(Image Credits: Director's Cut Instagram and AP)