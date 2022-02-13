Kanye West Gives Hilarious Twist To His 'Civil War' With Ex-wife Kim, Leaves Fans In Split

Rapper Kanye West and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian has been making headlines lately after the two had announced their split. On February 19, 2021, Kardashian officially filed for divorce from the rapper. "Irreconcilable differences" were cited by both Kanye and Kardashian as the cause of their separation and agreed to joint custody of their four offsprings; North West, Saint West, Psalm West, and Chicago West. Amid the divorce, the rapper jumped onto a meme generator and termed his situation as ‘Civil War.’

The 41-year-old rapper who seems quite disturbed with the divorce is often seen posting on Instagram about bringing back his family together. After posing a collage of his family recently and praying to bring them back, the rapper has now shared a hilarious take on his separation from his wife by comparing it with a Marvel superhero movie.

Kanye West gives hilarious twist to his divorce from Kim Kardashian

The Stronger hitmaker also photoshopped the faces of those on his 'side' of the war including his new girlfriend, Julia Fox, Drake, Travis Scott, and rapper Future. On the enemy, side included the faces of ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Billie Eilish, Kid Cudi, and Taylor Swift. The movie poster was original from the Marvel blockbuster, Captain America - Civil War which saw Captain America go to battle with Ironman and other Avengers. Kanye posted the photoshopped picture to Instagram, taking a dig at Kim and Pete's relationship.

While sharing the hilarious meme Kanye wrote, "THE INTERNET HAS STILL NOT FOUND A DECENT PICTURE OF SKETE". Fans were amazed to find the funny meme and started sharing their views on the same. One of the users wrote, “Should put this on a Valentine’s Day card for sure,” while another user wrote, “Kanye is becoming a meme page atp.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “KANYE I LOVE YOU FOR THIS.” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Nah I was wrong, this should be the album cover.”

Kanye West recently distanced himself from another artist after he revealed that Kid Cudi will not appear on his upcoming 11th studio album Donda 2. the singer had announced the same on his Instagram with a post that read, "Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he's friends with you-know-who," West wrote. "We all speak in Billie language now."

