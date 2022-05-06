Kanye West Goes On A Trip To Japan With Girlfriend Chaney Jones Amid Travel Restrictions

Kanye West is seemingly going strong with his girlfriend Chaney Jones. The two recently took off to Japan for a vacation and were busy sightseeing in Tokyo. The model took to her Instagram handle to share a cute photo with her beau.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Chaney Jones recently shared a cute photo with beau Kanye West. In the photo, the couple could be seen standing on a bridge while overlooking Tokyo’s high-end retail-centric street Omotesando. While the Donda rapper wore a checked shirt with a black cap, Jones was seen donning a black jacket. She was seen resting her head on West’s arm. They were also reportedly spotted wandering the streets of Shibuya, near Harajuku street, where their fans shared some pictures with them on social media.

As per People, Kanye West and Chaney Jones’ trip came amid the ongoing travel restrictions in Japan. As per the restrictions, travel for tourism is still not permitted in Japan, and US citizens are permitted to enter the country on a very limited basis. As per Bloomberg, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced on Thursday that he is planning to loosen all travel restrictions in the country the next month.

More about Kanye West and Chaney Jones

Kanye West and Chaney Jones were first spotted together in February, this year, amid West’s attempts to win back his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The rapper was leaving no stones unturned to win Kim Kardashian’s heart and also trolled her current boyfriend Pete Davidson on the internet. However, the Donda rapper was spotted going shopping with Jones in Miami’s Bal Harbour. He confirmed the rumours about their dating by commenting on one of their photos in March.

The couple has since been seen together on several occasions. They were spotted sitting court-side together at the Los Angeles Lakers game in March. The 24-year-old model also congratulated West on his Grammy win and wrote, “THE BIGGEST SO PROUD.”

On the other hand, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are going strong as they were last seen entering the Met Gala 2022 together. The couple surely became the highlight of the event as they won hearts with their chemistry.

Image: Instagram/@nosboardy2k