Kanye West Is Gearing Up For The Release Of His Next Album Amid Divorce Proceedings

Kanye West has reportedly begun channelling his energies towards the launch of his next album, titled Donda, amidst the proceedings of his divorce from his Kim Kardashian. A source close to the rapper has said that the musician has reportedly opted to put his mind towards Donda's launch as a means of keeping himself occupied, Devdiscourse reports. The source also quoted saying that the 43-year-old is currently in good spirits and he is getting through the phase that he is in at the moment. More details regarding Kanye West's songs that are a part of Donda will be shared with the readers as and when made available.

About Kanye West's songs:

Kanye West is known for songs such as Runaway, Flashing Lights, and All Of The Light. It is believed that through West's songs, the rapper tends to express his opinions regarding subjects such as politics, religion, and mental health. One of his most recent songs that touch upon those themes is Jesus Is King.

About the Kanye West and Kim Kardashian divorce:

Kim Kardashian reportedly filed for divorce with Kanye West in the last month. Relevant documents related to Kim Kardashian's divorce from the rapper have been reportedly processed by the former, who was married to the West for over six years. As reported earlier, the papers concerning the split have been filed and processed by Laura Wasser, who has previously represented the likes of Angelina Jolie, Ryan Reynolds, and Dr Dre, amongst others. Due to her high-profile clientele and settlement rate, she is known as the "Disso-Queen" of Hollywood.

What did the Kanye West and Kim Kardashian divorce papers say?

Quite recently, details regarding the divorce papers surfaced, which reportedly saw Kim Kardashian citing the reasons for divorce to be "irreconcilable differences". The two had tied the knot at a lavish ceremony in Italy when their firstborn, North, was 11-months-old. More details regarding their separation will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available. Recently, it was reported that Kardashian may gain possession of their Hidden Hills home, which came to the former power couple at a price tag of USD 20 Million. As reported earlier, the current valuation of the property stands at approximately 60 million dollars, after accounting for the likes of the renovation costs, the changes in the neighbourhood, and the general appreciation in the value of the property. Kanye West has been living on his Wyoming Ranch ever since the separation from Kardashian, who has been living in the aforementioned Hidden Hills home with the couple's four children.