As Kim Kardashian recently slammed Kanye West for his false narrative that she prevented the rapper from meeting their kids, the news was covered by a popular magazine calling Kanye's claims 'wild.' Reacting to the same, the rapper penned a note on social media lashing out at the magazine while revealing how he was alienated as a parent when his kids' plans were changed last minute.

Kanye West reacts to Kim Kardashian's comment

Kanye West recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a screenshot of the OK magazine depicting Kim Kardashain's comment in which she called him out for his statement over not being able to meet his kids. Her comment read, "Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school." In response to that, the rapper lashed out at OK Magazine for calling his claims 'wild' and mentioned that his kids were not allowed to go to Sunday Service the other day and there had been multiple times where the schedules were changed last minute which alienated him as a parent. Adding to it, he claimed that it was illegal and added how his name was been dragged and dropped while his family had been broken. While signing off, he even shed light on how Kim Kardashian ignored his texts while the latter's boyfriend bragged about being in bed with his wife while offering his help to him.

The caption read, "Ok ok magazine What do you mean wild claims ???? My kids were not allowed to go to Sunday Service yesterday and there’s multiple times where the schedules were changed last minute Which alienated me as a parent which is illegal thank God My family has been broken My name has been dragged and dropped The boyfriend been trying to play with me since SNL skits I was called a stalker by random has beens There’s multiple attempts to gas light me SKETE called this “legally single” person my wife I am not ramped up I successfully avoided doing anything that would give them reason to put a restraining order on me She think it’s funny to try to drive me over the edge but I didn’t let them Y’all can’t judge my state of well being based on the amount of time I leave an instagram post up or me using my platform to ensure that I stay consistent in my children’s lives A lot of baby mamas play like this across the world But nobody finna play with me or my children I know that Kim and SKETE are pawns in a bigger game Lord forgive them I made those videos because she ignored my text about bringing my children to church then had her boyfriend text me and brag about being in bed with “my wife” Then tell me “he could help me” (sic)

The moment he posted the note online, his fans began reacting to it. Some showed their support to him while the others urged him to stop going to social media for such issues as it will not be of any help. Some stated that he was speaking the truth and God was already on his side. Take a look at how the fans reacted-

