Kanye West Launches Kano Donda Stem Player, Allows Users To 'customize Any Song'

Kanye West has recently launched the Kano Donda Stem Player which will let the users to 'customize any song'. Here's everything we know about it right now.

Kanye West just revealed a new music tool called the Donda Stem Player, which according to the device's website, lets you customize any song. According to a report by The Verge, the device will ship with Donda, Kanye's latest album which has yet again been delayed. Here's what the Donda Stem player is about.

Kanye West launches Donda stem player

According to a report by The Verge, Kanye's brand Yeezy Tech developed the Donda stem player with electronics company Kano. The device looks tan, and is reportedly made of "soft silicone blended skin." The outlet also claims that the stem player is equipped with a headphone jack and Bluetooth support. 

The Outlet further claims that the device can do simultaneous Bluetooth and audio jack playback, and has a USB-C port, volume buttons, speakers, a haptic engine, and 8GB of storage. The four light bars in the picture below are apparently 'touch sensitive'. The device also reportedly supports several different music formats like: AIFF, AIF, FLAC, M4A, MP3, WAV, WAVE, AAC, ALAC, and MP4. 

Donda stem player customization options

According to the official website, the stem player has a number of options. The Donda stem player customization options are:

  1. Control vocals, drums, bass, and samples
  2. Isolate parts
  3. Add effects
  4. Split any song into stems

The website also says that it offers the following tools:

  1. 4-channel lossless audio mixing
  2. Realtime loop and speed control
  3. Tactile effects
  4. One hit
  5. Live samples
  6. Save, playback, and share mixes
  7. Customize colors
  8. Content and software updates from your browser

The announcement of the Donda Stem Player comes as West has spent the past few weeks promoting his upcoming album Donda, with two listening parties. Donda's release date reads August 29 on iTunes. The rapper and singer is also slated to host a third listening event for his album at Soldier Field in Chicago . 

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, fans will not be required to provide proof of getting a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to gain entry. Just like West's last two listening parties, the event will once again be livestreamed on Apple Music, according to Billboard. 

