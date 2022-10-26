Kanye West Loses Billionaire Status After Adidas Cuts Ties Over His Anti-Semitic Remarks

American rapper Kanye West is no longer a billionaire after Adidas cut ties with him and his Yeezy collection. This came days after he posted anti-Semitic remarks on social media which stirred controversy all across the world. The Donda singer lost his billionaire status after the sports giant Adidas released a statement reading,

"Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."

Kanye West loses Billionaire status

As per Page Six, a Forbes report stated that West's net worth has been reduced to USD 400 million after Adidas ended its partnership with Yeezy. The Yeezy deal accounted for USD 1.5 billion of his net worth. It is pertinent to note that West had been collaborating with the sports brand giant with his Yeezy footwear line since 2013.

Recently, luxury fashion brand Balenciaga also cut ties with Ye. A statement on Thursday said Kering, the parent company of Balenciaga, announced that it is cutting all its business ties with West, as per WWD.

"Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist," read the statement.

Recently, American clothing and accessories retailer, Gap announced that it is pulling the rapper’s Yeezy Gap line of merchandise from its stores and has shut down YeezyGap.com. The brand released a statement about the same on Tuesday, which read, "In September, Gap announced the ending of its Yeezy Gap partnership. Our former partner's recent remarks and behaviour further underscore why. We are taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap products from our stores and we have shut down Yeezygap.com."

The whole controversy started after West made anti-Semitic remarks on social media. He tweeted that he was going “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE”. The tweet read,

"I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

As per TMZ, the rapper recently hired Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez to look out for his business matters. But, after Ye repeatedly defended his anti-Semitic slurs, the attorney decided not to work with him. Though Camille's law firm still wanted her to work with West, on one condition, that is, if he publically takes back his comments, Ye denied and fired the firm himself.