Kanye West Makes Surprise Appearance At Netflix's 'Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy' Screening

The first act of Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy is called Vision that takes fans to 1998 when Kanye West was a young, up-and-coming Chicago producer, absorbed in the pursuit of rap stardom, his feverish dream. The first part of the three-part documentary is slated to be out on Netflix from February 16 and had something interesting for fans during the screening. For the unversed, the first part has been dubbed Black Future Month.

Ye’s surprise presence at the event left fans completely in awe of him. Following the screening, the rapper shared a few thoughts on his life, Hollywood’s “cancel culture,” and the importance of Black unity. Sharing excerpts from his journey, the rapper said that when people will see him doing certain things that they have not expected out of him, then they would want to stop him which according to him is not what he wants. He desires to make what his fans might think are mistakes in public so that he can show them that there is no red line, no real wall. That’s just a smokescreen.

Kanye West arrives at Netflix screening of ‘Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Netflix documentary is a reclamation of the tragedy and discouragement that colors so much of Black history and alchemizes it into a forward-facing treatise on Black progress and innovation. The screening of the series was introduced recently during the Friday night in Hollywood, in the Citizen News event space. The documentary has been directed by Clarence ‘Coodie’ Simmons and Chike Ozah.

During the interaction, J. Ivy said to the audience that their journey started in Chicago back in the ’90s when there was a Chicago Renaissance. Calling it further a historic moment, he said that the series was driven by heart, driven by passion, to document this history that was happening in Chicago. He shared that the concept started 21 years ago in Chicago when they were all young and hungry.

Ozah also thanked Time and Netflix for supporting the project and “the village behind the scenes that helped put this together.”

According to the International outlet act, one shows intimate and rare footage of the recording artist’s early career, from studios in Chicago to playing his beats around the pool table in his Newark, New Jersey apartment, and through his dogged path to getting signed as an artist by Roc-A-Fella Records. At one point, Ye shows up at the Roc-A-Fella offices in New York seemingly unannounced and plays his CD for everyone, including the company’s executive assistant at the time. This fearless conviction paid off: he eventually signed a deal with Jay Z and Dame Dash’s company in August 2002.

Another particularly poignant moment shows West’s late mother, Donda West, admiring one of his new gold chains (which marks the artist’s growing wealth as his talent became increasingly in demand), depicting an angel.



IMAGE: AP