On the occasion of Mother's Day, rapper Kanye 'Ye' West surprised fans with a new music video. The new music video featured his song Life of the Party from the album Donda, but with several throwback childhood pictures of the Grammy winner along with his late mother Donda West.

The video also showcased a young Kanye rapping, before making it big in the music world.

Kanye West releases new song on Mother's Day

The pictures featured in the video have not just been brought to life through technology as if he was rapping, but have also been edited in a way to incorporate his upcoming Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection. The video is a seamless integration of all facets of Ye’s creative forces that bridges the past and the future. According to Billboard, it was earlier reported that a television commercial for Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga, featuring the Life of the Party visual, was set to debut at the same time as the new video.

Kanye West uploaded the song on his YouTube channel. The music video Life of the Party was included in West's Donda deluxe edition and features a verse from Andre 3000.



The video chronicles the life of Kanye from his birth, to his childhood, to momentous milestones like birthdays and graduation. The pictures of the rapper, who is officially known as 'Ye', with his mother Donda, who was an English professor at Chicago State University, can also be seen in the two-minute clip.

The highlight of the music video is that the slideshow of Kanye portraits has been edited to look like the younger West is rapping along to the lyrics of the song. Towards the end of the clip, Kanye's mom can be heard laughing as she encourages her son, "Get on down, Kanye!"

Meanwhile, Kanye is seemingly going strong with his girlfriend Chaney Jones. The two recently took off to Japan for a vacation and were busy sightseeing in Tokyo. The model took to her Instagram handle to share a cute photo with her beau. As per People, Kanye West and Chaney Jones’ trip came amid the ongoing travel restrictions in Japan. As per the restrictions, travel for tourism is still not permitted in Japan, and US citizens are permitted to enter the country on a very limited basis.