Kanye West Opens Up About Divorce From Kim Kardashian In New Song; Cries On Stage In Vegas

After his split from Kim Kardashian, Kanye West has opened up on his marriage and relationship with the Reality TV star in a new song titled- 'Welcome to My life'. The lyrics of Kanye's new song reportedly touches upon his divorce from the 40-year-old reality star, apart from his infamous Twitter meltdowns, and his failed attempt to run for the post of the US President, according to The Sun.

Kanye West's new song stirs controversy

On Monday, Kanye held a listening party for his new album in Las Vegas which included the new song 'Welcome to My Life'. According to the British publication, the atmosphere turned 'sombre' as the rapper sobbed for two minutes after hearing the song.

The source told The Sun that "It’s a very deep, sad song about Kanye, with him reflecting on his marriage with Kim. He talks about the kids and mentions her taking everything. After he played this song he paused for like, two minutes, and cried. It was really sombre."

Reportedly the lyrics of the song go-- "Tell the assassins I escaped from Calabasas." Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marital home was in Calabassas, LA. This is also the rapper's first album since his split with Kim. Named after his mother Donda West, the album will release on July 23.

Kanye West and Irina Shayk

Aside from his split with Kim Kardashian, Kanye West is also in the news for his new link-up with Russian model Irina Shayk. The two emerged as one of 2021's surprise couples in June after UsWeekly reported that Kanye West's new girlfriend was pursued by the rapper much like he pursued Kim.

Reportedly, Kanye West became interested in Irina Shayk a decade before his relationship and marriage with Kim Kardashian. Kim is said to be 'totally fine' with her ex-husband's new girlfriend. According to the source, Kim Kardashian is "genuinely happy" for Kanye West and is all for him moving on with his life without her.

Kanye West and Kardashian began dating in 2012 and tied the knot in 2014. The two split up last year and divorced in Feb 2021. The couple has four children together: North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm.

