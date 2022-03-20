Kanye West Pulled From Performing At Grammys 2022 Due To 'concerning Online Behavior'

Amid all the difficult times that the rapper Kanye West, popularly known as Ye has been facing in his personal life, the singer has been staying strong. Now between all, the singer received a major shock after he was barred from performing at the Grammy Awards due to his “concerning online behaviour,” a representative for the artist confirms to Variety.

Representatives for the Recording Academy and CBS, which present the Grammys, did not immediately respond to Variety‘s requests for comment on the claim early Saturday. The news about the singer being barred from performing came after his representative cited a report in the Blast posted late Friday claiming that the artist’s team received a phone call Friday night informing him he had been “unfortunately” removed from the lineup of performers for the show due to his “concerning online behaviour.”

While the Donda singer who is up for five 2022 Grammy Awards, was not among the first list of performers announced on March 15, he may have been a planned performer. A rep for West replied to the request by sending a link to the story and wrote, “This is confirmed” and did not respond to other questions. The reports by Blast state, “Our sources say Kanye’s team isn’t surprised by the decision.”

Soon after the news broke on the Internet, the representatives of the Academy did not respond to requests for comment. Reportedly, there could be many =reasons why a Kanye West performance on live network television would be a prohibitively risky proposition. According to reports by Variety, a couple of reasons were stated like, he might use the stage to continue his online harassment of Pete Davidson, his estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend, his sentiment for kids custody, and many more. Moreover, to be precise, the singer can use such a big platform to do something that isn’t self-serving, self-referential, or sheer trolling.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West’s divorce has been making headlines since the latter’s controversial Presidential rally and Twitter outbursts. The SKIMS founder finally filed for divorce months after the incidents post remaining married for seven years. Currently, it appears that the rapper wants to mend the clash with Kim, however, the latter has moved on in her life.

