Kanye West Ready To Settle Divorce With Kim Kardashian, Kids Custody Still In Question

Rapper Kanye West and ex-wife Kim Kardashian's relationship has been in the news for quite some time now. The estranged couple has been garnering limelight ever since the two decided to part ways and seek divorce. Now, amid all the legal drama that they had been going through for a long time, Kanye West seems to be ready to legally settle his divorce with his estranged wife after hiring one of the most high-powered attorneys in Hollywood.

As per the court documents obtained by Page Six, the rapper has filed a “declaration of disclosure,” which is usually filed when a divorce case is on the verge of being settled. The documents also show that the 45-year-old rapper who goes by the name Ye has sent over all of his financial information to the reality star.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West to settle divorce?

While the two have formally agreed to split up their multi-billion dollar empire, however, there is no indication of any sort of agreement on custody of their four children — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — which might be an uphill battle for Kardashian.

Despite saying he and Kardashian, who filed for divorce from the rapper in 2021, had been “co-parenting” better, West told Tucker Carlson earlier this month that he isn’t willing to “compromise” when it comes to his kid's education.

Meanwhile, Kim has custody of their children "80 per cent" of the time as admitted by West. The SKIMS founder has also reportedly cut off all communication with West amid his social media posts and does not talk to West about their kids' schedules without her assistance. The rapper a week ago appeared on a podcast interview where he called out Kardashian and her former boyfriend Pete Davidson for one of her revelations about her sex life on The Kardashians.

West, who is legally known as Ye, was locked out of Twitter and Instagram a week ago over antisemitic posts that the social networks said violated their policies. In one post on Twitter, Ye said he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” according to internet archive records, making an apparent reference to the U.S. defence readiness condition scale known as DEFCON.

IMAGE: Instagram/kimyeinlove