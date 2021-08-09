Kanye West Removes DaBaby Remix From Streaming Services; Reason Not Yet Disclosed

The groovy "Nah Nah Nah" song of Kanye West featuring DaBaby has been removed by himself from streaming services. Several listeners have claimed that the DaBaby remix of his song, which also included 2Chainz has completely disappeared from the numerous streaming sites such as Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal. The song was released last year. The reason for the track's cancellation has not been disclosed yet.

Though it is unclear, people speculate that there might be any connection related to DaBaby's disrespectful remarks regarding HIV/AIDS made during last month's Rolling Loud Miami event. On July 23, it was seen that he made some homophobic remarks onstage at the event. Since then, he has faced severe backlash from the fans. Most of his live performances have been cancelled, and he has been publically chastised by LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD. Musicians stretching from Elton John to former partner Dua Lipa have also criticised his attitude.

Post the incident, DaBaby has uploaded two semi-apologies that have been lambasted for his lack of sincerity. Later it seems to have backtracked on one by removing it from his Instagram account over the weekend.

Last Sunday, when Lollapalooza became the first festival to decide to terminate DaBaby from its schedule, the New York City music festival governor said that Founders Entertainment does not and will not accept bigotry or discrimination of any sort.

That was the inception of the fall of DaBaby. It became comprehensible that he will no longer be playing at Austin City Limits, which is managed by C3 Presents, the same parent corporation as Lollapalooza. It was made clear that DaBaby will not perform at the Texas festival. Further tripping on his own steps, DaBaby has also been dropped from the lineups of Day N Vegas, iHeartRadio Music Festival, Can't Wait Live!, Music Midtown, and Parklife Festival. On Thursday, he is only left with two planned festival appearances at Kansas' Hot 103 Jamz Summer Jam and New Jersey's Hot 97 Summer Jam.

While talking about Kanye West’s professional front, it is seen that West has been spending the previous three weeks working on his other music albums. There are no details about any new release. His most anticipated "Donda" album, which he has previewed twice at public listening sessions at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, has significantly different versions.

Image Credit: Kanye West Insta

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.