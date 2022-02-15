Kanye West Responds To Judd Apatow's Mask Joke On Former's Conversation At Super Bowl

As Judd Apatow, the American comedian and filmmaker recently cracked a joke about Kanye West's conversation at the Super Bowl, the rapper reacted to the same on social media. Kanye West has recently been active on his social media expressing his feelings about having his ex-Kim Kardashian back along with their kids. All his latest social media posts have been creating a buzz on the internet that consists of his private chats with Kim Kardashian and more. Here's all you need to know about h9is latest social media post doing rounds online.

Kanye West recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a screenshot of Judd Apatow's social media post that consisted of the rapper's chat he overheard while sitting near him at the Superbowl. As Apatow unveiled his banter about wearing a mask at Super Bowl, Kanye hilariously reacted to the same by stating "THIS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU DON’T GET THE HILARY TATTOO"

Judd Apatow reveals Kanye's conversation at Super Bowl

It all began when Judd Apatow took to his Instagram handle a while ago and revealed how he overheard Kanye West talking about how he wanted to remove his mask at halftime as he was unable to breathe. He even mentioned how the rapper's friend told him to go with the creepy contact lenses rather than the mask.

The caption read, "I’m sitting near Kanye. He seems very hot and sweaty in the mask. I overheard him say, “Man I wish I didn’t go with the mask today, but now that I’m in it I can’t really bail on it. Do you think I could lose it at halftime? Seems like a logical place to make a change.” His friends said, “no. You have to commit.” Then Kanye said, “I wish we would have cut some more vents in this thing.” Then his pal said, “I told you to go with the creepy contact lenses but you didn’t listen. You never listen.” Go Rams!"

Numerous fans took to Kanye West's Instagram post and expressed how they were cracked un on learning about his fun banter with his friend at Super Bowl. Some also reacted to Kanye West's frequent social media posts and asked him to put screen time on his phone. Take a look at some of the reactions.

Image: AP