American rapper Kanye West, popularly known as Ye, has been facing the heat on social media after he wore a T-shirt that bore the "White Lives Matter" slogan written on it. After the singer received backlash from all corners, he has now issued a statement defending his 'White Lives Matter' T-shirt.

Kanye West defends "White Lives Matter" controversy

The controversy was triggered online after he walked the Paris Fashion Week runway wearing a shirt featuring the words "White Lives Matter." Soon after his debut at the fashionable event, the rapper drew several criticisms from many stars who called out the singer for his move. Defending his move, Kanye took to Instagram and shared a picture of a black T-shirt and wrote "Here's my latest response when people ask me why I made a tee that says white lives matter... THEY DO."

According to Page Six, Kanye is baffled by the negative feedback his YZY Season Nine collection received." He thinks it's a PC thing," said an insider to Page Six. "He wants to give a voice to the 'other side' [of the race debate in America]." They added, "He doesn't understand why people aren't seeing that."

The WLM shirts were part of Ye’s Yeezy Season 9 fashion show on Monday in Paris. The shirts — his black, Owens’ white — had “White Lives Matter” emblazoned on the backs. After facing backlash on social media, Ye posted on Instagram, “Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam."

However, apart from Kanye's statement, another major shocking highlight of the event turned out to be the sudden exit of rapper-actor Smith, the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, from Ye’s show. Following his exit, the little one posted a series of tweets, in which he said, “I Had To Dip Lol. True Leaders Lead. I Don’t Care Who’s It Is If I Don’t Feel The Message I’m Out. Black Lives Matter. We Demand A More Progressive Future.”

Meanwhile, a plethora of Hollywood's prominent personalities including fashion stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson who attended West's Yeezy show, shared her thoughts which were followed by Gigi Hadid, and Hailey Bieber among others.

