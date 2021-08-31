Kanye West Sets Records Tumbling On Apple Music, Spotify As 'Donda' Creates A Storm

Delays and controversies aside, Kanye West's Donda has taken Apple Music by storm upon its release on Sunday. If some of the statistics of the rapper's 10th album are anything to go by, the latest release has been streamed millions of times and in over 100 countries. The album has gone on to establish numerous records within a day of its release.

Kanye West's Donda sets records on Apple Music, Spotify within a day

As per a statement by Apple, Donda had reached No 1, in just a day, in as many as 152 countries on Apple Music's Top Albums chart. The album went on to become the most-streamed on Apple Music this year, also making Kanye the most-streamed on the platform in one day in 2021. It also became the third-most-streamed album in a single day of all time.

Out of this, the majority came from the United States of America alone, contributing 60 million streams.

19 of the 27 songs of the album also entered the Top 20 spots on Apple Music's Daily Top 100 Global songs.

The response was not just on Apple Music, even Spotify witnessed records upon the release of Donda. Kanye beat Olivia Rodrigo to become the most-streamed on a day this year. The platform is said to have witnessed 94 million streams for the album, which was the second most of all time.

Donda, which released after a delay of over a year, and three listening events this month, has, however, been marred by numerous controversies. West first hit out at Universal for releasing his album without his approval. He added that the song Jail 2 was blocked from being on the album.

While Jail 2 seemed to be listed on the album, Universal also reportedly called the allegations as 'preposterous.'

Among the other controversies includes artists like Chris Brown and Soulja Boy hitting out at Kanye West. While the former launched an expletive on his collaborator of two songs and then deleted the post for allegedly cutting his verse out of the album, the latter did not mince his words in expressing his displeasure. Soulja Boy shared that he was surprised by his verse not being a part of it.