Kanye West Shares Cryptic Post On 'DIVORCE' After Court Declares Kim Kardashian 'single'

Kanye West's digs against Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson and his recent statements calling her his 'wife', hoping to 'bring back' his family and sending flowers to her had all gone viral in recent days. Amid the equation surrounding the three making headlines, there was a development on the legal front too as Kim was officially declared a single woman recently.

Kanye reacted to the latest development by sharing his thoughts on what 'divorce' meant. The Grammy-winner wrote that the official end of the marriage was akin to 'full blown COVID', 'suffocating', and more.

Kanye West reacts to Kim Kardashian being declared single woman amid divorce battle

Kanye, who has officially changed his name to Ye, shared an Instagram post on Saturday, which is now his only post on the social media platform. The post consisted of a picture with the word 'DIVORCE' written in bold red letters, and numerous lines mostly starting with the same words and what it felt like, all written in black.

In the post, 'Divorce feels like' was followed with words like:

'full blown COVID', 'your walking on glass', 'you're running through a glass wall', 'you're being bullied up in a class hall', 'you're getting beat up in the mall', 'your hand was burned on the stove', 'your soul was dragged over coals', 'your grandman never got over that cold', 'your first play of the super bowl and your ankle rolls', 'your kids were snatched from your control', 'you've been shot and the traffic is slow', 'heavy breathing', 'suffocating', 'you're receiving a spiritual beating every evening' 'you worked overtime all week and you ain't allowed off for the weekend', 'you're broken into', 'you're broken into a thousand pieces', 'you've been set on fire', 'for your truth, labelled a liar', 'teeth being pulled with pilers', 'nails in your hand', 'walking in on your bride and your best man', 'you can't sit or stand', 'you can't breathe', 'funeral miscarriage broken leg', 'you gave everyone away and you don't have the right to say anything to say'.

The Donda rapper's post then featured words like, 'Who are you to have an opinion on your own life', 'you're what's left of you' 'Michael Jackson said it best, 'you're a vegetable.'

Kim Kardashian drops 'West' from her name

Meanwhile, Kim removed 'West' from her social media handles after a Los Angeles Court declared her officially a single woman on Wednesday. During the hearing, she accepted that 'problems, disputes and differences' caused a breakdown of her marriage to Kanye, which took place in 2014. The judge also asked her if the ex-couple's four kids, aged 2, 4, 6, 8 were 'doing OK' and she nodded.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had filed for divorce in February last year. The other aspects of the divorce, like child custody, are yet to be finalised.