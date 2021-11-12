Kanye West Shares Special Throwback Picture With Mother Donda Post Her Death Anniversary

American rapper Kanye West is remembering his late mother, Donda C. West. The rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye West last month, took to his official Instagram handle and posted a throwback picture in remembrance. The picture comes one day after the death anniversary of West's mother. Scroll down to see the picture.

Kanye West remembers his mother Donda

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Kanye West aka Ye West dropped a throwback picture where he can be seen as a baby being held in his mother's arms. The mother-son duo smiled at each other. The rapper left the caption section empty and allowed the picture to speak for itself.

West's mother Donda West passed away in the year 2007 post complications in plastic surgery. She was 58. Earlier this year, West also dedicated his 10th studio album to her by naming it Donda. A track from the album, Losing My Family, also begins with a voiceover of his mother offering words of advice about love and marriage. She says in the song, "Two lessons that he passed along to his children. The first is that no matter what, you never abandon your family. The second was that no matter what, you love unconditionally." The rapper's popular song, Hey Mama that was released in 2005, is also a tribute to his late mother.

Kanye West offerred Drake an olive branch amid feud

Recently, Kanye 'Ye' West has extended an olive branch to Drake amid their ongoing rift. The former has asked his fellow rapper to join him in celebrating their albums that released earlier this year. He added that the 'ultimate purpose' was to release Larry Hoover, the co-founder of the Gangster Disciples gang, who is in jail at the moment and wished to see peace between the two rappers.

Ye accepted that he and Drake had taken digs at each other over the years, and stated that it was time to put it to rest. The event will be held in Los Angeles on December 7. The Donda artist shared that their union will show people how putting one's pride aside would make one achieve things.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the rapper appeared as a guest on the Drink Champs podcast, where he said that he hopes for a reconciliation with Kim Kardashian West. He said, "My kids want their parents to stay together. I want ... us to be together."

