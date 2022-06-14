Kanye West Slams Adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted, Accuses Brand Of 'blatant Copying'

Famed American rapper Kanye West always manages to feature in the headlines, at times for his relationship status and sometimes for the web of controversies he gets entangled in. Now, the Gold Digger singer has yet again grabbed all the attention after he recently hit out at Adidas company's CEO Kasper Rørsted for allegedly copying his Yeezy designs.

Kanye West calls out at Adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted

On Monday, Kanye West took to his Instagram handle and penned a lengthy note, taking a jibe at Adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted , accusing the latter of copying his designs after nearly a decade of collaboration. West is not happy to see that the brand is selling shoes that he calls a 'blatant' copy of his Yeezy designs. Morever, he also shared a picture of the sportswear company’s $55 Adilette 22 sandals which resemble Kanye's $70 Yeezy Slides, produced by the same brand. According to West, the copied version sold out instantly after its release in May. In a lengthy caption, Kanye criticised Kasper Rørsted, writing-

"To Kasper I’m not standing for this blatant copying no more To all sneaker culture To every ball player rapper or even if you work at the store This is for everyone who wants to express themselves but feel they can’t cause they’ll loose their contract or be called crazy Bravery is not being afraid Bravery is overcoming your fear for your truth This Ye with the blue paint on my face These shoes represent the disrespect that people in power have to the talent This shoe is a fake Yeezy made by adidas themselves I’m not talking to DC about this either Kasper come talk to me Happy Monday."

For the unversed, West launched his first Yeezy collection in 2015 under his partnership with Adidas and a partnership has been forged since then. However, things have now taken a different turn. Kanye deleted the post from his Instagram handle. Morever Adidas has still not responded to West's claims.

More about Kanye West

Kanye is currently embroiled in a divorce battle with Kim Kardashian. The duo shares four kids - daughters North and Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian is dating former Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, whereas, Kanye is rumoured to be seeing Chaney Jones.

