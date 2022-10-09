American rapper, Kanye West has been dominating headlines all over the globe post his Yeezy show at the Paris Fashion Week. Ye wore a shirt featuring the words "White Lives Matter" during his Yeezy Season 9 event, which triggered most people in the fashion industry. The words written over it are considered a "hate slogan" by the Anti-Defamation League. Several celebrities have slammed the rapper for his appearance at the show and recently supermodel Gigi Hadid also took a jibe at him after he slammed fashion editor Gabriella Karfa-Johnson on his Instagram handle.

'Gigi you were born with a silver spoon in your mouth': Kaye West

The rapper is firing back at all the hate he received in the form of comments. Ye shared a screenshot of Gigi's latest comment. Calling her a privileged Karen, he wrote,

"I'm not finna get ran over by Hollywood again, Gigi you were born with a silver spoon in your mouth. You’re a zombie. You speak up here but didn’t speak up when my child was kidnapped on her birthday. [sic]."

This came shortly after Gigi defended designer Gabrielle Karefa-Johnson as the latter headed to her Instagram Story and posted a long note, thereby calling the Ye's apparel at PFW 'no art', but 'dangerous'. Soon after, West started posting derisive comments about the fashion editor which didn't go well with the supermodel and she took to the comment section and schooled Ye as she wrote,

"You wish u had a percentage of her intellect," Hadid wrote. "You have no idea haha…. If there's actually a point to any of your s--- she might be the only person that could save u. As if the "honour" of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion ..? Lol. You're a bully and a joke."

Image: Instagram/@gigihadid, AP