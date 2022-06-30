Kanye West Sued By Marshall Jefferson For Sampling His 1986 Hit Track 'Move Your Body'

Popular rapper Kanye 'Ye' West has found himself in legal trouble after he was sued by American musician Marshall Jefferson for sampling the latter's track without permission. The track in question is the hit 1986 hit Move Your Body, which Jefferson claims was used in West's song about 22 times in the song Flowers from his recent album Donda 2. As per a report by ET Canada, the complaint was filed by Ultra International Music Publishing, Marshall Jefferson’s publisher.

After the legal action, Marshall Jefferson interacted with Radio 1 Newsbeat and mentioned that his tracks have been 'sampled thousands of times', but there was a 'right way and a wrong way' of going about it. He mentioned it was 'disappointing', considering it was done by West. The musician said:

"I’ve been sampled thousands of times. There is a right way and a wrong way to go about it. Getting done by another artist, a Black artist, a fellow Chicagoan without acknowledgement is disappointing."

The legal documents took a jibe at West advocating for artists' rights, while 'taking away rights from another artist'. The publishing company is now requesting to go to trial to determine the profits and damages, or the other alternative is it opt for 'maximum statutory damages of $150,000 per infringement'.

This is not the first time the rapper is being sued. He found himself in trouble in May 2022 as well, when he was sued by a pastor, David Paul Moten for allegedly sampling his sermon without authorization. He was previously sued for his tracks Bound 2 and New Slaves as well, but managed to settle the cases out of court.

Meanwhile, West was recently in the news after he surprised fans as he took the stage at the BET Awards 2022. He honoured Sean 'Diddy' Combs with the Lifetime Achievement Award as he gave a speech about how the artiste has helped him in his life. This is when West took a jibe at his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian as he said, "I go to [Diddy] for advice to this day. He inspires so many of my choices. So many of my life choices. My wife choices. And here we are — thanks for that, Puff.”