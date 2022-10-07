Kanye West's fashion statement at a recent event in Paris garnered enough online chatter, where the star was spotted wearing a T-shirt with the "White Lives Matter" slogan on it. After receiving strong backlash for his fashionable move at the ramp, the 45-year-old Grammy-Award winner defended his decision during his appearance on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Kanye West addresses his 'White Lives Matter' controversy

During his interaction, the singer whose official name now is now Ye, threw light on his creative choice at the Paris Fashion Week and revealed how he does certain things while following his gut feeling. "I do certain things from a feeling, I just channel the energy. It just feels right. It's using a gut instinct, a connection with God, and just brilliance," West explained.

Following this, the singer recounted his father Ray West's reaction to the shirt, which right-wing pundit Candace Owens also wore in a backstage photo with West. Kanye shared his father's instant reaction and said, "You know, my dad is an educated ex-Black Panther, and he put in a text to me today, he said, 'White Lives Matter. Ha ha ha ha ha,' " he recalled. "And I said, 'I thought the shirt was a funny shirt. I thought the idea of me wearing it was funny. And I said, 'Dad, why do you think it was funny?' He said, 'Just a Black man stating the obvious.' "

The Donda artiste continued: "That [was] my favorite response. Cause ... people, they're looking for an explanation, and people say, 'Well, as an artist you don't have to give an explanation,' but as a leader, you do." "So the answer to why I wrote White Lives Matter on a shirt is because they do. It's the obvious thing," West said. As per People magazine, the phrase "White Lives Matter" which was imprinted on the singer's T-shirt, has been classified by the Anti-Defamation League as a "white supremacist phrase" that originated in 2015 following the start of the Black Lives Matter movement.