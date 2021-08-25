Kanye West To Recreate His Chicago Childhood Home In Stadium For 'Donda' Listening Event

Rapper Kanye West is leaving no stone unturned in making the final listening event for his upcoming album Donda a major hit. After the album's first listening party, West was seen converting a backroom in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium into his full-time residence. Now, after a month of deliberations with no album in view, the rapper has decided to build an actual house in the middle of Chicago’s Soldier Field, where he is set to perform his album on Thursday, as per TMZ reports. The Life of Pablo star's Donda is his 10th studio album, the title being his late mother's name.

The Chicago event will be live-streamed on Apple Music on Thursday evening at 9 p.m. CST, like previous listening events after which his manager will reportedly release the final album.

Kanye West prepares for the final listening of Donda

The rapper who enjoys over 7 million followers on Instagram, deleted all his posts over the weekend and began posting photos only relating to Donda, kicking off with a photo of the house he shared with his mother who passed away in 2007 at the age of 58 following plastic surgery complications, located on the South Side of Chicago. Donda was originally slated to release in July last year but has been pushed due to various reasons week after week, with a final drop date set for this month.

The second listening event earlier this month, saw Kanye incorporate his late mother's voice in his album's updated rendition. The rapper had made the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, his makeshift home during that time, which, in his now-deleted pictures looked like a small room with a mattress and a wardrobe, with some clothes hung.

More about the rapper's 10th studio album

The album comes as his first project since the release of his 2019 Jesus Is King album, which earned him the best contemporary Christian album Grammy. Among the contributors to the album include late rapper Pop Smoke, as well as artists like The Weeknd, Travis Scott and Kid Cudi. Frequent collaborator Jay-Z too is set to join this venture, marking their reunion after five years following a rift. The album will be distributed by Def Jam Recordings.

The album also marks Kanye's first since his split with wife Kim Kardashian, who, despite their differences, attended both of West's sold-out listening parties with their children - daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2.

(IMAGE- AP/KANYEWEST_INSTAGRAM)