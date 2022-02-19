Kanye West's Album 'Donda 2' Release Date: How To Stream 'Donda 2' Online? Details Inside

Kanye West, also known as Ye is gearing up for the release of his next studied album Donda 2, a sequel to his 10th studio album Donda. The rapper recently took to his Instagram and announced that he won't be releasing Donda 2 on any major streaming platforms like Youtube, Apple, Spotify. Kanye shared that he was going a start a 'revolution' in the music industry and turned a $100 million deal with Apple. Read to find out where and how to stream Kanye West's Donda 2.

How to stream Donda 2 online?

Kanye West announced that his new album, Donda 2, will stream exclusively on his platform Stem player. Stem Player isn’t actually a streaming platform, it’s a small device that allows users to split songs into “stems”, according to its website and costs around $200. The rapper took to his Instagram and wrote, "Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player. Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube. Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own. Go to stemplayer.com now to order."

In a separate post, the rapper shared that he turned down a $100 million deal with Apple for his upcoming album. He wrote, "After 10 albums after being under 10 contracts. I turned down a hundred million dollar Apple deal. No one can pay me to be disrespected. We set our own price for our art. Tech companies made music practically free so if you don’t do merch sneakers and tours you don’t eat. Jay Z made Tidal and fake media attacked him. Well in the words of my big brother. Come and get me. "

Kanye West's tenth studio album Donda was released in August 2021 after the album's third listening party on Thursday at Soldier Field in Chicago, titled Kanye West Presents The Donda Album Experience. Donda initially scored the most first-day streams for an album in 2021 on both Apple Music and Spotify. It stood as West's 10th consecutive chart-topper on the US Billboard 200, tying the record set by Eminem.