Kanye West Donda Released: Check Spotify Release Date & Time, How To Watch Launch Event

Kanye West is one of the phenomenal American rappers and singers best known for his spectacular contribution to the world of music. As the rapper’s upcoming studio album, Donda was delayed due to the pandemic, he recently confirmed the news for its arrival. Through his tenth studio album titled Donda, Kanye West gave a tribute to his mother, Donda West. As the Donda album recently surfaced on the internet with fans enjoying it immensely, see how you can watch the live stream of Donda.

Where to watch Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Album Livestream Event?

After numerous delays, Kanye West recently dropped his new album, Donda taking the internet by storm. The album was announced on July 2020 and was recently released on July 23, 2021, at 8 pm ET and the listening event was held at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Those who could not manage to get the tickets for the event and wished to watch Donda’s live stream can easily enjoy Kanye West’s music by tuning to Apple music’s live stream and heading to Apple music’s dedicated Donda listening event page.

Here’s the link to Apple Music’s Donda live stream event - https://music.apple.com/us/multi-room/1577436314?at=11lDJ&ct=497480Xfa5995ba362b2478cb37255b7669c4d5

When will Donda be out on Spotify?

The fans who could not enjoy Donda’s live stream can listen to the Donda live stream on Spotify that is expected to release soon. Check out the track-listing from Kanye West’s tenth studio album, Donda-

"Donda"

"Remote"

"Daylight"

"Jonah"

"Hurricane"

"No Child Left Behind"

"New Again"

"I Know God Breathed on This"

"24"

"You're Gonna Be OK"

"Come to Life"

It is a lesser-known fact that Kanye West has a creative company named Donda after his late mother’s name, Donda West about which he announced in January 2012 via Twitter. Kanye West also dropped in numerous glimpses of himself on social media before his album was released and depicted how he was prepping for the launch event. According to the reports by Meaww, it was stated how Kanye West was still ‘centered to God’ and was experimenting with sounds including “some slow, some trap, some songs could be played in a church, some in a club”, during the live event.

IMAGE: AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.