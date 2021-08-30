Kanye West's 'Donda' Fan Reviews Are Out; Here's What Netizens Are Saying

Kanye West's much-awaited album Donda was released on Sunday, 29 August 2021, after a prolonged wait. The album arrived after the end of the rapper’s third listening party in Chicago. Donda features 27 tracks with various artists like The Weekend, Jay Z, Kid Cudi, Travis Scott, and more. Donda has been breaking several chart records and, as per reports, Kanye's new album debuted at #1 in various countries in the world. Take a look at what netizens had to say about Kanye's new album Donda.

Netizens review Kanye West's 'Donda'

Kanye West's highly anticipated album Donda was released earlier this week on August 29 after much delay. West's new album Donda features 27 tracks on its list that feature some of the industry's biggest names like the Weeknd, Jay Electronica, The Lox, Young Thug, the late Pop Smoke, Pusha T, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, and Kid Cudi. West in 2020 announced that he was working on his next album titled God's Country, West later announced that his album's title had been changed to Donda in honour of his late mother, Donda West. West via his Instagram, claimed that his record label Universal Music Group released his new album without his approval.

Kanye prior to the release of his album officially filed to have his name legally changed to Ye. The name change petition came a few months after it was confirmed that he and his wife Kim Kardashian West had filed for divorce. Kardashian West recently made a grand entry at West's third listening party in Chicago. The reality TV star dressed up as a bride in Balenciaga Haute couture and the duo re-enacted their vows.

TMZ reported that Kanye's Donda album was no.1 in 130 countries on Apple Music. His track Jail featuring Jay-Z debuted at #1 on the U.S. Spotify chart with 4.277 million streams. Netizens had positive reviews about Donda, with one user calling him a genius, while another user called Donda, Kanye's 'greatest' album of all time. Take a look at what the netizens had to say about the album.

Just finished listening #DONDA safe to say Ye is really the genius he thinks he is pic.twitter.com/uvVpnMwizy — CIA (@mohammedmuus) August 30, 2021

The Album Of Life, Kanye West Is The Greatest Of All Time ♥️🦅🔥#DONDA pic.twitter.com/9nv76goKPf — Sage🦅 (@QwekuCyrus) August 30, 2021

Kanye West is cut from a different cloth. His thought process is vastly different to conventional norm.



DONDA success is not by luck.👌 pic.twitter.com/b8k8uHLIP8 — TK_Nala. (@NalaThokozane) August 30, 2021

Damn, Kanye would be on pace for around a 500k week if he had a full week. Crazy! He did 90k units first day just with streaming… Incredible! #DONDA — Kanye West Streams (@kanyestreams1) August 30, 2021

Image Credits: Director's Cut Instagram and AP