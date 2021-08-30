Last Updated:

Kanye West's 'Donda' Fan Reviews Are Out; Here's What Netizens Are Saying

Kanye West's new album 'Donda' was recently released and has been breaking several records. Take a look at what netizens had to say about Kanye's new album

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
Donda

Image Credits: Director's Cut Instagram and AP


Kanye West's much-awaited album Donda was released on Sunday, 29 August 2021, after a prolonged wait. The album arrived after the end of the rapper’s third listening party in Chicago. Donda features 27 tracks with various artists like The Weekend, Jay Z, Kid Cudi, Travis Scott, and more. Donda has been breaking several chart records and, as per reports, Kanye's new album debuted at #1 in various countries in the world. Take a look at what netizens had to say about Kanye's new album Donda.

Netizens review Kanye West's 'Donda'

Kanye West's highly anticipated album Donda was released earlier this week on August 29 after much delay. West's new album Donda features 27 tracks on its list that feature some of the industry's biggest names like the Weeknd, Jay Electronica, The Lox, Young Thug, the late Pop Smoke, Pusha T, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, and Kid Cudi. West in 2020 announced that he was working on his next album titled God's Country, West later announced that his album's title had been changed to Donda in honour of his late mother, Donda West. West via his Instagram, claimed that his record label Universal Music Group released his new album without his approval.

READ | Kanye West finally releases tenth studio album 'Donda' after prolonged wait

Kanye prior to the release of his album officially filed to have his name legally changed to Ye. The name change petition came a few months after it was confirmed that he and his wife Kim Kardashian West had filed for divorce. Kardashian West recently made a grand entry at West's third listening party in Chicago. The reality TV star dressed up as a bride in Balenciaga Haute couture and the duo re-enacted their vows.

READ | Kim Kardashian gives shoutout to Kanye West's 'Donda' without listening; corrects it later

TMZ reported that Kanye's Donda album was no.1 in 130 countries on Apple Music. His track Jail featuring Jay-Z debuted at #1 on the U.S. Spotify chart with 4.277 million streams. Netizens had positive reviews about Donda, with one user calling him a genius, while another user called Donda, Kanye's 'greatest' album of all time. Take a look at what the netizens had to say about the album.

READ | Kanye West claims label released 'Donda' without his approval & blocked 'Jail 2' track

 

Image Credits: Director's Cut Instagram and AP

READ | Kanye West Donda Released: Check Spotify Release Date & Time, How to watch Launch Event

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND