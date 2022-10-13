Kanye West's Episode On 'The Shop: Uninterrupted' Pulled Out Due To His Hate Speech

Producers of the unscripted series The Shop: Uninterrupted have decided not to run American rapper Kanye West's episode due to his use of 'hate speech'. The producers stated that they taped an episode of The Shop with West as he was ready to address all his recent comments, but 'unfortunately, he used the show to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes'.

"Yesterday we taped an episode of The Shop with Kanye West. Kanye was booked weeks ago and, after talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments," show's executive producer Maverick Carter said in a conversation with PEOPLE." He further noted that as the rapper again used 'hate speech' during the episode, 'we have made the decision not to air this episode or any of Kanye's remarks'.

He concluded, "I take full responsibility for believing Kanye wanted a different conversation and apologize to our guests and crew. Hate speech should never have an audience."

However, Ye had been in headlines for over a week after he made West has been facing backlash since he posted anti-Semitic comments on social media. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Ye uploaded an alleged interaction with Sean "Diddy" Combs with the caption "Jesus is Jew." Sharing the screenshot of the text exchange, the rapper claimed that Combs was controlled by Jewish people. Soon after this, an Advocacy group American Jewish Committee criticised West's comments in an Instagram post for "rants laden with racist and antisemitic undertones."

The rapper threatened to go "kill con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE" and as a result, his access to Instagram and Twitter was banned. Since then, popular celebrities like John Legend, Lizzo, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and more have been calling out the rapper on social media. Though John Legend didn't name his former friend by name, he alluded to the comments on Twitter and wrote, "Weird how all these "free, independent thinkers" always land at the same old anti-blackness and antisemitism."

Weird how all these “free, independent thinkers” always land at the same old anti blackness and anti semitism. — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 10, 2022

