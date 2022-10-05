Kanye West's Paris Fashion Week Controversy: Hailey Bieber, Jodie Turner Criticise Rapper

American Rapper Kanye West also known as Ye, recently triggered controversy online after he walked the Paris Fashion Week runway wearing a shirt featuring the words "White Lives Matter." Ye's black long sleeve-shirt sparked controversy as the words written over it are considered a "hate slogan" by the Anti-Defamation League.

Soon after his debut at the fashionable event, the rapper drew several criticisms from many stars who called out the singer for his move. After fashion stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson who also attended West's Yeezy show shared her thoughts about the same on social media, model Gigi Hadid also joined the league while schooling Ye.

Kanye West gets slammed by Hailey Bieber and Jodie Turner-Smith

Apart from the two prominent personalities of Hollywood, another model who voiced her support for Gabriella Karefa-Johnson was Hailey Bieber who did not mention Kanye in her post but simply wrote words of admiration for the fashion writer who was harshly criticised by West. Bieber in her words of support for Gabriella wrote, "My respect for you runs deep my friend!"

Other than Hailey, Jodie Turner-Smith called Kanye West "fake" and "disgusting" over his stance at the event. The 36-year-old model shared an Instagram story where she re-shared a post from West’s account that read, "WHEN I SAID WAR I MEANT WAR" and criticised the rapper's comment saying he was trying to "bring people together" as he posed wearing the controversial t-shirt. Turner-Smith called out West saying, "Fake and disgusting and embarrassing."

Meanwhile, the rapper's show received heated comments from the fashion industry folks after Gabriella Karefa-Johnson headed to her Instagram Story and posted a long note, thereby calling the rapper's apparel 'no art', but 'dangerous'. "Kanye West's show was some sort of distorted justification for the incredibly irresponsible and dangerous act of sending "W*** Lives Matter" T-shirt down a runway. There is no excuse, there is no art here. I'm sorry I failed to make that clear — I thought I did. I do think if you asked Kanye, he'd say there was art, revolution, and all of the things in that t-shirt, Gabriella wrote. Soon after, West started posting derisive comments about the fashion editor on his Instagram handle. He shared a screenshot of a text message who urged him not to insult Gabriella.

Image: AP/Instagram/Jodiesmith