Kanye West's Upcoming 10th Studio Album 'Donda' Confirmed To Release On August 6

American record producer and rapper Kanye West's 10th studio album, Donda is all set to release on August 6 this year after several unconfirmed reports of the release were making rounds. A representative of Kanye has confirmed the date to Variety on Monday, July 26. The album was first announced by Kanye in 2019 but was later shelved only to suddenly resurfaced the next week but was dumped again The artist held a listening session for the album in Las Vegas on July 17, then once more at Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Arena on Thursday only to be followed up by the album's release that night.

The album, which was live-streamed by Apple music post a listening session on July 22, failed to materialize, with unofficial sources claiming that West was doing further work on the album, according to Variety. A lot of Kanye's work since Pablo has been borderline rushed and unfocused. However, Donda, based on what was aired in Atlanta, seems to be musically fulfilling as its named after his beloved mother who passed away suddenly after surgery in 2007 and is slated to be very important and personal for West.

The album has a great celebrity lineup, with guest appearances of icons like Jay-Z, on a song called Jail which reportedly has fiery verses. It has also sparked rumours of a reunion album by the at-times estranged friends Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Pusha T, Playboi Carti, Baby Keem, Don Toliver, Roddy Ricch and others. The album would witness the retention of Christian themes and lyrics of his recent gospel material but will only contain a brief portrayal of his religious music with church organ and choirs on a couple of songs.

While the previous release date of July 23 was confirmed by Def Jam, Kanye West’s longtime label, the rapper has a longtime habit of deciding when his albums will release. Among several albums, Donda and the 2018 album Yandhi remain announced but unreleased, and even after the 2016 Life of Pablo album that Kanye remixed and re-recorded, it was re-released a couple of months later. Likewise, the albums that he took up of other artists (including 5 short albums of him) for production and release in the Spring of 2018 arrived hours or even days later than scheduled.

