Kapil Sharma Pays Tribute To Sidhu Moosewala During Show In Canada, Sings '295'; Watch

Popular comedian Kapil Sharma was recently in the news when he jetted off to Canada for his new show Kapil Sharma Live with his team. Several glimpses from the team's time in Canada are being shared on The Kapil Sharma Show's official social media account and a clip of Kapil Sharma paying tribute to the late Sidhu Moosewala emerged as well. The Selfmade singer was assassinated on May 29, and several fans and celebrities from the music and film industry mourned his loss.

Kapil Sharma pays tribute to Sidhu Moosewala in Vancouver

The short clip shared by The Kapil Sharma Show saw the comedian on stage as he crooned Sidhu Moosewala's popular song 295. The iconic track was released in 2021 and immediately rose to fame. Kapil crooned the track as the audience members cheered him on and sang along. The caption of the post read, "Legends live Forever" and several fans and followers hailed Kapil for paying tribute to the late singer.

Several fans took to the comments section and flooded it with heart emoticons as they expressed their love to Kapil for his gesture. They mentioned they respected him for paying tribute to Sidhu Moosewala and also thanked him for the same. They wrote, "Love you sir tribute dene ke liye" (Love you sir for paying tribute).

Kapil Sharma in Canada

Kapil Sharma and his team recently made their way to Canada and the comedian broke the news on his social media account. He shared a picture featuring Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Shumona Chakroborty, Rajiv Thakur and more and mentioned he could not wait to meet his fans from the country.

He wrote, "Flying to Vancouver now.. can't wait to meet our lovely fans in Canada." Several fans extended their best wishes to the team as they pursued a new venture after The Kapil Sharma Show recently went on a hiatus. This comes after the TKSS team wrapped up the final episode of the second season of the show, in which the Jug Jugg Jeeyo team arrived as guests.

