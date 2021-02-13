Karol G Drops Her New Country-style Single 'Location' With Anuel AA And J Balvin, WATCH

Colombian star Karol G joins hands with Anuel AA and J Balvin for her new country-tinged track called Location that neatly fuses reggaetón and hip-hop. Location follows Karol-G's empowering, chartbuster song Bichota in which she collaborated with Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, and Balvin.

Karol G drops her new song Location

The video of Location expands upon the synth-twang of the song’s chorus to create a country-like Latin trap paradise in the middle of a neon-lighted desert. Anuel and Balvin never commit that hard to the country-rap beats, but they do create a rocking atmosphere in cowboy hats and ride dirtbikes in service of the yeehaw agenda. Check out the video of Location below:

According to YahooNews, Karol G said that she likes to give her fans a unique experience with every single song, both musically and visually. She further added that Location is a very special song to her because she was able to collaborate with artists that she admires and they were able to fuse reggaeton/hip-hop/country influences into a great song and create a video filled with energy and rodeo vibes.

Karol G's songs

Karol G's songs have always been a chartbuster. Her previous song from the same album Bichota arrived in the weekly charts of Billboard very quickly. Bichota has gathered more than 575 million views on YouTube. Her song called Herself has received 15 nominations since its release. Ahora Me Llama was her breakthrough song with rap artist Bad Bunny. It garnered over 756 million views on YouTube.

Karol G's retrospective

Karol G has a long list of awards and nominations. She recently won an American Music Award for Favourite Latin Song in 2020. She even got nominated for Billboard Latin Music Awards several times. Karol G also won the award for Best Urban Artist in Heat Music Awards in 2019. In 2020, Heat Latin Music Awards also gave her song Tusa the Best Video Award.

Karol G met Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA in August 2018 on the shoot of the music video for their song Culpables, a month after his release from prison In January 2019, the couple confirmed their relationship. On April 25, 2019, Karol G arrived at the Billboard Latin Music Awards wearing a diamond wedding ring, confirming the couple's engagement.

Image Credits: @karolg Instagram

