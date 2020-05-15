Kaskade Becomes First DJ To Perform On Grand Canyon; Fans Can't Get Over The Camera Work

Ryan Gary Raddon, professionally known by his stage name Kaskade, has made history by becoming the first DJ ever to perform on the Grand Canyon Skywalk. Kaskade performed a live stream set while standing on the iconic glass bridge about 70 feet across the Grand Canyon rim in Arizona, bringing social distance to a whole new level.

Tonight, @Kaskade became the first DJ to perform on the Grand Canyon Skywalk. Kaskade performed for a nearly 2.5 hour live-streamed set while standing on the famous glass bridge some 70 feet out over the rim. — EDM Maniac (@EDMManiac) May 15, 2020

Floating above the Grand Canyon with #KASKADE pic.twitter.com/jd7dY3fuNa — EDM Maniac (@EDMManiac) May 15, 2020

His performance videos have now stumped the music enthusiast as they can't get enough of the incredible angle. Fans have taken to their Twitter handle to express that these videos are a sight to behold. Some of the users also wrote, “literal chills,” “love the camera work,” “cannot get enough of it,” and much more. Check out a few tweets from fans.

Wish I was here — alo😛 (@loveely_alondra) May 15, 2020

Just what i needed today 🥺 https://t.co/td6fbbMMOp — Almita (@Almaaazing) May 15, 2020

According to the official website, the Sky Walk is a 10-foot long, horseshoe-shaped glass bridge over the Grand Canyon rim which extends 70 feet out. It is also reported that the Skywalk is strong enough to hold seventy fully loaded 747 passenger jets.

Kaskade collaborated with the Be App streaming platform and Coca Cola partnership. Kaskade was the first performer on the app as he kick-started the Coke Studio’s 60 days of music. As per reports, Over the next few months, the Be App will broadcast more than 100 events to support the International Red Cross and the Red Crescent Campaign. Fans will have the opportunity to donate to each of these charitable causes in the streams which directly help COVID-19 Relief efforts.

In a recent interview with a news portal, Ricardo Fort, Vice President of The Coca-Cola Company said that they know many people are feeling lonely as a result of the pandemic. He also added saying that Coca-Cola will remain committed to cheering up the human spirit during a tough time. He also said that they are offering 60 days of live, interactive music content that viewers can share and enjoy with their friends and families.

