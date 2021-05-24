Katie Price Calls Eurovision Nil Points 'funny', Says She Wants To Represent UK Again

Katie Price reveals she wants to represent the UK again at the Eurovision song competition. The model and former Eurovision contestant took to her Instagram stories and talked about Eurovision 2021. She also discussed James Newman’s performance and him gaining nil points by the judges. Moreover, Katie’s fiancé Carl Woods also joined in on her stories and made fun of the model and her idea of representing the UK again.

Eurovision song competition was back on track this year after it was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year Italy’s rock band Maneskin ended up winning the coveted competition, while the UK ended up being ranked at the last position. Moreover, it scored nil points on the table and drew severe reactions from people.

One of the reactions by Katie Price is making headlines. The model and businesswoman took to her Instagram stories recently and spoke about Eurovision 2021. Katie said that the UK should have had her on the Eurovision stage this time. She feels that if she would have represented the UK better and added that their country would have atleast gotten a point on the score table.

Price said that she finds UK’s James Newman’s performance at the Eurovision “funny” and once again added that she should have been chosen to perform this year. But this time she would have performed in a "black catsuit". The black catsuit was a reference to her once competing at the Eurovision in a pink latex catsuit. While Katie Price wanted to represent the UK this year, her fiancé Carl Woods had an even more hilarious reaction to Newman's performance.

In Katie Price’s Instagram story, Carl said that he cannot believe that there was a person who performed worse than her on the Eurovision stage. Katie questioned him about his comments and Carl explained that Newman scored zero points and performed worse than her “even without wearing a ridiculous pink outfit”.

After his loss at the Eurovision 2021, James Newman took to social media and issued a statement about the same. In his statement, Newman said that he wants to focus on the positive aspects of his performance and deemed it an “amazing experience”. He then thanked all the dancers, his choreographer, his vocal coach, BBC, and his label for their support. Take a look at James Newman’s statement below.

