Katy Perry Brings 'red Hot Drama' On 'American Idol' Sets, Fans Call Her Look "electric"

Pop singer Katy Perry set the internet on fire with her stunning red outfit on the episode of American Idol. The 36-year-old singer, who has been a judge in American Idol since Season 16, shared a string of images of her 'red hot drama' from reality singing show's sets on her social media handles. Netizens went on to share several pictures of her look on social media handles and complimented her look.

Katy Perry's 'red hot drama' on American Idol sets

Katy Perry took to her Twitter handle to share a string of images in her red outfit from American Idol sets. The Roar singer was seen in a robe-styled red leather outfit. While the dress had puffed up sleeves, it was accompanied by a thigh-high slit toward the end. The I Kissed A Girl singer paired her look with long black leather boots with heels. For accessories, she opted for a pair of marble drop earrings, and for makeup, she wore black liner, and matte maroon lipstick to go with the dress Upon sharing the pictures, Katy Perry wrote in the tweet, "ARE YOU WATCHING THIS RED HOT DRAMA?! DONT FORGET TO VOTE... 4 BECOME 3 TONIGHT #AMERICANIDOL".

ARE YOU WATCHING THIS 🔥RED HOT DRAMA?!🔥 DONT FORGET TO VOTE... 4 BECOME 3 TONIGHT 😱😱😱 #AMERICANIDOL pic.twitter.com/2Be3k1PyRg — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 17, 2021

Netizens react to Katy Perry's look

As soon as she added pictures to her social media space, Katy Perry's fans went gaga over her new look. While many wrote comments like "perfect", "beautiful" to compliment her, some also referred to her new single 'Electric', to compliment her sizzling look. Check out some netizens' reactions:

SAIU!! ⚡ELECTRIC⚡

NOVA MÚSICA DA KATY PERRY! pic.twitter.com/TolQofo2T1 — masinho ⚡ (@srmasinho) May 17, 2021

serving as always mama luv u 🥰https://t.co/CTVFJG6rPT — irmã pabllo (@badguyroro) May 17, 2021

Katy Perry's songs

While Katy Perry began her singing career in 2001, she rose to fame with her second album in 2008, called One of The Boys. The pop-rock album consisted of the controversial track I Kissed A Girl and the song went on to top the US Billboard Hot 100 chart for seven consecutive weeks. In 2013, her music videos of her chart-topping hits Roar and Dark Horse went on to reach one billion views on Vevo and Perry became the first artist to do so. The Roar was nominated for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards. Her other popular songs include Black Widow, Chained to the Rhythm, Firework, Teenage Dream, California Gurls, The One That Got Away, and many more

IMAGE: KATY PERRY'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.