Katy Perry Opens Up On Parenting Daughter Daisy: 'She's Everything I Was Ever Looking For'

American singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020. Despite their busy schedules, the couple tries to parent their one-year-old daughter in every way possible. In a recent interview, Katy Perry opened up about her parenting approach and revealed how Daisy Dove is everything she was ever looking for.

Katy Perry opens up on her motherhood journey with daughter Daisy Dove

As per People Magazine, Katy Perry talked about her approach to parenting her daughter in a cover story interview for LuisaViaRoma's first issue of LVR Magazine. The 36-year-old revealed she was grateful to have had the opportunity to welcome a baby daughter. The singer also said she would have had the fear of missing out if she were not pregnant. She further called her one-year-old "everything" she was ever looking for.

Actor Orlando Bloom is currently shooting for Carnival Season 2 in Prague, and his fiance tries to be around him as much as possible. The Dark Horse singer revealed she, along with her daughter, visits Bloom a lot. Katy Perry also revealed how she loves walking around with Daisy. The singer shared Daisy points at things on her walk, and Katy Perry replies to her with what the thing is that she is pointing at.

While talking about her baby girl, Katy Perry described her as happy and adaptable. The singer revealed she was worried about her daughter's fluctuating schedule but did not let it worry her much. All that mattered to the singer was everyone's happiness. Moreover, she loves having the opportunity to parent her child and tries to do it the way she wanted it to be for her. The singer added she has practised saying the word 'no' and gives herself 100 per cent for everything she does.

Last month Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom celebrated Daisy Dove's first birthday. Katy Perry penned a heartfelt note for her daughter. She wrote, "1 year ago today is the day my life began… Happy first Birthday my Daisy Dove, my love." On the other hand, Orlando Bloom shared a photo of Daisy Dove's birthday decor. In the IG story, he wrote, "The gift that never stops giving is the love of a child."

1 year ago today is the day my life began… Happy first Birthday my Daisy Dove, my love. ♥️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 26, 2021

IMAGE: AP