Katy Perry Reacts To Hilarious Tumble On American Idol Sets In Her Quirky Mermaid Outfit

Singer Katy Perry is known for pulling off sartorial outfits for her appearances during various events. However, something went wrong during Sunday's episode of American Idol when she fell out of her chair while wearing an Ariel costume. The 37-year-old pop star was dressed as The Little Mermaid character for Disney Night on the ABC singing competition show.

While wearing the same, the Roar singer had to face trouble as she could barely walk in the costume. Katy had trouble walking in the rigid costume and was helped by fellow judges Lionel Richie, 72, and Luke Bryan, 45, and host Ryan Seacrest, 47, as she took her center seat a the judges' table. The singer shared the video of the dramatic funny fall on Instagram and enjoyed a good laugh on the same.

Katy Perry falls off from chair on Indian Idol sets

The video showed host Ryan Seacrest's introduction getting interrupted by a crashing noise after which he was seen reacting in shock. The camera then showed the 37-year-old singer falling off the chair with her mermaid tail facing up. Luke pointed and laughed at Katy before joining Lionel and Ryan in helping her up. Soon after that, with the help of her co-judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, the singer was made to sit back on her chair.

Katy who too had a laugh on the entire incident was back up on her chair, the audience members further cheered her on as they broke out into a 'Katy! Katy! Katy!' chanted as she smiled. Soon the video from the show went viral while leaving fans in splits over the entire incident. It seems that Katy too wanted to enjoy the fun and she too later shared the video while poking fun.

Katy Perry who has been a judge on American Idol since 2018, is often seen sporting the most unique costumes on the show. During the pandemic, she was even dressed as a sanitiser bottle on the show as she turned up for the virtual episode of the show then. Meanwhile, not only the show, the singer who is known to rock some the quirky outfits at the red carpet events, is planning a different look for her Met Gala 2022 appearance. Katy, who has had a history of donning eye-catchy outfits at the fashion’s biggest night, is set to experiment with her looks.

IMAGE: Instagram/KtyPerry/AP