Katy Perry Releases 'Smile' Cover, Says 'This Album Is My Journey Towards Light'

Recently, Katy Perry dropped the cover art of her upcoming album, Smile, which debuts on August 14, with the title track releasing this Friday. It seems like Katy Perry has adopted the carnival theme for the covert art, as the songstress is seen resting her chin on her palms as she dons a round, red clown's nose. Katy Perry is also seen sporting a blue-and-white checkered outfit and her pinkish-blonde hair styled up. Take a look at the post shared by Katy Perry:

With the cover art shared, Katy Perry, in the caption, recalled the time when she went through one of 'the darkest periods of her life'. The singer revealed that the upcoming album is a reflection of her journey towards ‘resilience, hope, love and light’. Katy Perry also asked fans to pre-order the album, which releases at the midnight.

Katy Perry recently made it to the news when she revealed that she and her fiance Orlando Bloom went camping in their backyard recently and were joined by Bloom's son Flynn and Perry's nieces and nephews. Adding to the same, Katy Perry mentioned that they built tents, arranged a small fire pit and 'got into family UNO and Legos like nothing else'. Speaking about camping in the woods, Katy Perry revealed that it was a very different experience, as the singer claimed that camping in the wild is 'wild'.

Katy and Orlando's marriage

In an interview with a daily, Orlando Bloom, who is known for his work in the Pirates of the Caribbean series, spoke about the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and revealed that the outbreak has planted hindrances in his wedding plans with Katy. The actor, who is reportedly planning a destination wedding with Katy in Japan, confirmed that the pandemic is definitely a factor in whether or not they will go forth with their original date.

If the reports are to be believed, Katy was very unhappy to have postponed the date of her big day. However, it was also reported that Katy told her friends and family that they might do something private at home and then have a big celebration in Japan when the COVID situation calms down across the globe. As per reports, Katy and Orlando first started dating in 2016 but separated off after being in a relationship for over a year. The couple got back together around five months later in August 2017 and announced their engagement in February 2019.

