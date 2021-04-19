Katy Perry Talks About American Idol's 'diva Problem' In Hilarious BTS Videos; Watch

Hollywood singer and American Idol judge, Katy Perry's Instagram, recently featured some hilarious BTS videos from the sets of the reality tv singing competition. In the videos, Perry can be seen talking to the camera explaining how they are only "an hour away from showtime" as she walks out of the trailer to check on judge Luke Bryan, as he had a "covid scare". The singer can be seen walking towards the trailer when she's told that Bryan hasn't reached the set yet.

Katy then says she's going to check on Lionel Richie to "see if he's okay" when she finds out he hasn't arrived on set yet either. The next video features Katy's hilarious outburst where she can be seen screaming "am i the only one who shows up to a show?" as the other crew members laugh. Perry then looks at the camera again asking fans to vote and that they'll get the results right after the show since her attempt at the BTS videos with her co-judges didn't work out.

The rest of the crew can be heard laughing heartily in the background. Perry also says, "I'm the only one that shows up" before ending the video, laughing saying she's the only who "gives a damn". She shared the post with the caption, "The rumors are true #americanidol has a diva problem and it’s @lionelrichie and @lukebryan this was filmed at 4:10pm PT. the show starts at 5pm PT". Perry also received a hilarious response from her fellow judge on American Idol, Lionel Richie, who left a comment saying, "That's showbiz baby!" along with a lovestruck emoji and a cool sunglasses emoji. Take a look at the American Idol BTS videos featured on Katy Perry's Instagram handle below.

More about American idol

The singing competition, American Idol, returned on Sunday with the top 12 contestants, performing Oscar-nominated songs in honor of next week's Academy Awards. The episode also saw the return of judge Luke Bryan, who sat out of last week's episode after testing positive for COVID-19. Bryan was temporarily replaced by the legendary American Idol judge Paula Abdul, who appeared alongside the main judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, for last week's episode. This week's episode began with judge Lionel Richie performing his Academy Award winning song, Say You, Say Me for the audience.

Image source - Katy Perry Instagram