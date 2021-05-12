Katy Perry Unveils Teaser Of Pokemon Song 'Electric' Along With Its Release Date

On May 11, 2021, Katy Perry took to her official Twitter handle and made an announcement about her latest collaborative single with Pokémon. She revealed that the title of her new single will be Electric. She also added that it will be releasing on Friday, i.e. May 14, 2021. The pop star had earlier in the month of January informed her fans and followers that she will be teaming up with Pokémon to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the popular franchise with Universal Music Group.

Katy Perry's Pokemon song to release on Friday

i know y’all have been waiting for this one 👀 and it’s almost here! Presave⚡️ELECTRIC⚡️my collab for @pokemon’s 25th anniversary! https://t.co/3rQwfWiQsy ya kno✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/5Xr4fwJGo7 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 10, 2021

In the tweet, Katy wrote that she knows that everyone has been waiting for this one and it is almost here. She added, "Presave ELECTRIC my collab for @pokemon’s 25th anniversary!" with a string of emoticons. In the post, the singer also added a motion picture featuring herself. Following this tweet, Katy also posted yet another picture featuring herself and Pikachu. Sharing it, the pop star revealed the release date of her latest collaborative song. She wrote, "Electric. Pikachu! Friday!".

As soon as Katy Perry's latest song announcement was up on the internet, many of her fans and followers also rushed to drop positive comments and expressed their excitement. Several fans tweeted that they 'can't wait'. A few others created memes and shared them on their Twitter handle.

Can't wait 💛 — Barbie (@Barbie) May 11, 2021

PIKACHU FRIDAY

ELECTRIC IS COMING ⚡ pic.twitter.com/C8lHIoXyXy — Deeper and deeper⚡ (@free_luscas) May 11, 2021

IM SO EXCITED WE WILL BE STREAMING pic.twitter.com/QSJI0RjsBv — °son (@overratedkaty) May 11, 2021

KATY OMG WE WILL BE STREAMING

pic.twitter.com/sIOALOexiO — Ray ᴺᴹ ⚡ (Fan Account) (@HeavyMetalRay) May 11, 2021

OMG ELECTRIC SOON EVERYBODY MOVE ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/UHWp1U3CUG — ⚡️C4RLY RY⚡️ (@carlyraethebae) May 10, 2021

According to Billboard, Katy in the month of January released a statement, announcing her collaboration with Pokemon. She said that Pokémon has been a constant in her life, from 'playing the original video games on her Game Boy, to trading Pokémon TCG cards at lunch, to the adventures of catching Pokémon on the street with Pokémon GO'. The P25 Music collaboration also includes the Pokemon 25: The Album. It will be released in fall 2021 and will feature 14 songs by 11 UMG artists, reported the outlet. Perry, J Balvin, and Post Malone will be a few of them. According to the report, another artist will be joining them in releasing a song that is inspired by the Pokémon franchise, along with a music video and merchandise collection.

IMAGE: KATY PERRY'S INSTAGRAM

