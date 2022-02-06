Kavita Krishnamurthy Recalls Working With Lata Mangeshkar At Age 9; 'The Richest Wealth'

Mourning the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar, veteran playback singer Kavita Krishnamurthy recalled some of the fond memories she had with the Bharat Ratna awardee. Speaking to Republic Media Network on Sunday, Krishnamurthy reminisced about the time she spent with the late singer.

She told Republic that an instance that stood out from all her interactions with Mangeshkar was when she worked with her at the young age of nine on a song for the 1972 film, Shriman Prithviraj.

Kavita Krishnamurthy recalls singing with Lata Mangeshkar at age nine

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Krishnamurthy mentioned that she had to sing four lines of a Bengali song in Shriman Prithviraj. However, Kavita Krishnamurthy was unaware that she would be joined by Lata Mangeshkar herself. She mentioned how she felt when Lata Didi entered the room and also explained how she forgot her lines when it was time for the final rehearsal with the star singer.

“I was fortunate enough to sing a Bengali song for her for the film 'Shriman Prithviraj'. I had four lines to sing with her and I was not told that it would be with her. So I learnt my lines and was waiting in the studio. The door opened and Lataji walked in. I can’t tell you the cold hands I had at the moment. In those days we shared a singers cabin with two mics, mine was a little behind her’s. In the final rehearsal, I forgot to sing my lines because I was so engrossed in watching her. She bent her specs down and smiled at me.”

'Can proudly say I belong to an era of Lata Mangeshkar'

Krishnamurthy also mentioned that although it is a 'very sad day' for singers of her generation, she felt honoured to have met and worked with Lata Mangeshkar. She called it her 'richest wealth' and mentioned that she can say with pride that she belongs to an 'era of Lata Mangeshkar'.

“Though it is a very sad day of singers of my generation, who have wept copious tears, at the same time, to be born in an era where we could meet her, spend some time with her, or sometimes share a mic and sing a song, this has been the richest wealth. I can very proudly say I belong to an era of Lata Mangeshkar,” Krishnamurthy said.

(Image: PTI/Republic)