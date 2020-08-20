Exclusive: Kavita Seth Says 'remixes And Recreations' Have 'destroyed' Today's Music Scene

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Bollywood singer Kavita Seth spoke about the ‘destroyed’ scene in the music industry. Kavita also recalled the time when she was asked to sing like Sunidhi Chauhan. Read Kavita’s full statement.

Kavita on today's 'music scene'

Kavita Seth said, “I stepped into the music industry 15 years ago. However, in the last 4-5 years, the music scene has been destroyed, thanks to recreation, remix and non-promotion of good songs. Besides this, many things are going on, which is not good. Due to all of this, creativity suffers the most.”

She continued, “Currently, the music industry is functioning like a factory unit, wherein a filmmaker asks a composer to make many songs together, which was not the case before. Earlier, a music director used to work hard for nearly 8-9 months for a film’s music and that’s how those songs have become iconic. Nowadays, songs are not that good. They are only made for a film’s promotion and no one listens to the song once the movie is released.”

Kavita speaks about Sunidhi Chauhan

Recalling the time when she was asked to sing like Sunidhi Chauhan, Kavita said, “Sunidhi is an all-rounder and her range is incomparable. When I first came into the industry, many people advised me to sing in Sunidhi Chauhan’s style. However, I told them that Kavita Seth will be Kavita Seth and will only sing in my style."

Adding to the same, she said, "I have not copied anyone in the past and will never be able to do so in the future. It doesn’t matter if I get no work, I will sing only in my style. It took time, but I managed to make my mark.”

Kavita's work:

Best known for her classic Ghazals and Sufi music, Kavita is the lead singer of the renowned Sufi musical group, Karwaan Group. She kickstarted her musical journey with Satish Kaushik’s film, however, her claim to fame is Gunja Sa Koi Iktara song. She also won a Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer in 2010 for the song. Kavita last composed music for Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy. The TV series is an adaptation of the book, which is authored by Vikram Seth. More so, the book is one of the longest novels ever published in a single volume in the English language.

(Image credits: Kavita Seth Instagram)

