Exclusive: Kavita Seth On Buying 'fake Followers'; Says 'I Don't Care About Likes'

In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Bollywood singer Kavita Seth spoke about 'fake follower' fiasco in the music industry. Kavita Seth mentioned that buying social media followers is a very personal choice. Adding to the same, Kavita also explained why social media followers don’t matter to her.

'My only aim is to spread my work': Kavita

Kavita Seth said, “I don’t care if my social media posts get 2 likes or it scores 2000 likes. My only aim is to spread my work with my fans. As for those, who are buying followers on social media, it’s a very personal choice."

She continued, "Some want to achieve their goals sooner, however, for me, it is very important to enjoy my journey, my life and music. If someone even achieves a milestone faster in life, there is nothing kept in it, as another journey begins soon.”

Kavita Seth's Sufi base:

Best known for her classic Ghazals and Sufi music, Kavita is the lead singer of the renowned Sufi musical group, Karwaan Group. She kickstarted her musical journey with Satish Kaushik’s film, however, her claim to fame is Gunja Sa Koi Iktara song. She also won a Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer in 2010 for the song.

In her career, Kavita has performed live shows in many megacities like London, Birmingham, Scotland, Berlin, Oslo and Stockholm and many other places across India. Besides singing, she has also composed and released private albums, which include Woh Ek Lamha, Dil-e-Nadan, which are both Sufi ghazal albums. Her sons, too, are musicians.

Kavita's last project

Kavita last composed music for Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy. Starring Tanya Maniktala, Mikhail Sen, Danesh Razv, Ishaan and Tabu in the leading roles, the series charts the fortunes of four large families and explores India and its rich culture at a crucial point in its history. Directed by Mira Nair, A Suitable Boy also stars Ram Kapoor and Sharvari Deshpande in prominent roles. The TV series is an adaptation of the book, which is authored by Vikram Seth. More so, the book is one of the longest novels ever published in a single volume in the English language.

(Image credits: Kavita Seth Instagram)

