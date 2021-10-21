'KBC 13': Sonu Nigam Reveals He Began Singing At The Age Of 4 With ‘Kya Hua Tera Wada’

Sony Television's quiz reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 (KBC) which is hosted by iconic actor Amitabh Bachchan, recently, welcomed singers- Sonu Nigam and Shaan.

The two singers appeared on the Shaandaar Shukravaar episode as special guests. Several promo clips have been shared by the channel on their official Instagram handle. In one of the clips, Nigam can be seen crooning a popular romantic song, Kya Hua Tera Wada. Scroll down to watch the video.

Sonu Nigam croons Kya Hua Tera Wada on KBC 13

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Sony Entertainment Television dropped a video where host Amitabh Bachchan can be seen asking Sonu Nigam at which age he started singing? The singer responded and said that he started singing at the young age of four and till now this is the one song he has been singing continuously. Big B asked which song and then Nigam goes on to sing, Kya Hua Tera Wada from Hum Kisise Kum Naheen. The film features Rishi Kapoor, Tariq Khan, Kaajal Kiran, Amjad Khan, and Zeenat Aman. Originally, the song was crooned by the legendary playback singer Mohammed Rafi.

Sharing the video, the channel wrote, "'#KBC13' ke manch par Sonu Nigam ne gungunaaya woh gaana, jisse woh gaa rahe hain 4 saal ki umar se! Dekhiye iss beautiful moment ko '#KaunBanegaCrorepati' ke '#ShaandaarShukravaar' episode mein, kal raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par". As soon as the video was up on the internet, many fans and followers expressed their excitement for the upcoming episode. Several of them dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons.

Nigam and Shaan will be seen not only answering the questions on the quiz game but also sharing personal anecdotes and cherishable moments from their experience in the entertainment industry. During the episode, Bachchan will also be seen laying down a new rule for the special guests that require them to sing a song whenever they complete a 'padav' (level). Several video clips also show Nigam and Shaam playing 'antakshari' with Bachchan and also singing ghazals. The episode will be aired on the forthcoming Friday. The star singers will be seen giving the winning amount to the trust of Ashok Kumar.

Image: Instagram/@sonytvofficial